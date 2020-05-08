While still hopeful and committed to a summer of baseball, the Yakima Valley Pippins and West Coast League aren't sure what that will look like or who, exactly, will be involved.
What they do know is that whatever version of the league takes the field, it will be later in the summer.
The WCL on Friday announced it is postponing the start of its season, originally scheduled for June 5, at least a month due to the coronavirus pandemic and is "targeting early July" to launch a revised schedule.
"Delaying until July allows us to continue to monitor the local progress of the outbreak and prepare and adapt for a safe experience for players, fans, staff and others at the ballpark," Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson said in a release. "The situation is constantly evolving, and the only thing we know right now is that a June 5 opening is not an option."
In its statement on Friday, the WCL said "we anticipate that the Bend Elks, Corvallis Knights, Kelowna Falcons, and Victoria HarbourCats will soon join the Bellingham Bells in canceling their 2020 seasons." Oregon's governor said earlier this week that fans likely won't be allowed at sports events until October, and British Columbia's re-opening guidelines suggest those teams will be unable to play.
There are six teams in Washington who "continue to pursue all their options," the league said. The Portland Pickles announced Thursday plans for a broadcast-only season without fans at their stadium.
The Pippins hope to release a revised schedule "in the next several weeks." The other Washington teams include Cowlitz, Ridgefield, Port Angeles, Walla Walla and Wenatchee.
"This certainly will not be the experience we’ve seen over the past six years," Garretson said. "We will have limited seating available to maintain social distancing practices, for example. We’ll likely be moving to a cashless experience onsite for ticket sales, merchandise sales and concessions. We’ll utilize a new concessions app to order and pay online to limit lines. We’re working through all those scenarios and will work with Yakima County and the Health Department to provide a safe family-friendly experience when the time is right."
Garretson added that the team will adhere to all local, state and federal guidelines. The state's plan for lifting restrictions on gathering will allow crowds of more than 50 people in phase four.
The Pippins have stopped online ticket sales while a new schedule is created. Previously purchased tickets will be valid in the revised schedule and single-game and group ticket buyers will be able to transfer those tickets to new games.
The WCL said all 12 teams are committed to playing in 2021 and that a 13th team, based in Nanaimo, B.C., will join the league next year.
"Sports are an important part of our collective consciousness as a nation, and we’re definitely missing them right now,” Garretson said. "Locally, baseball has a long and storied history, and we feel we can play a big role in helping the community heal and repair a sense of normalcy that we don’t have currently."