Ellensburg only lost one set all day and knocked off rival Selah 25-19, 25-13 on its way to winning the No. 2 seed title on the second day of the SunDome Volleyball Festival.

The Bulldogs dropped the first of their two sets against Ridgeline and came up just short in the points tiebreaker, keeping them out of the 1 seed bracket eventually won by Wenatchee. Ridgeline also knocked out West Valley in the first round of bracket play 22-25, 26-24, 15-12 after the Rams cruised through pool play without dropping a set.

Davis won its pool as well by sweeping West Valley (Spokane) 25-18, 25-19 and earning a split with both Bothell and Oak Harbor. The Pirates went on to drop a pair of matches in bracket play, including one against defending CBBN district champion Wenatchee.

Selah also came up just a few points short of making the top bracket after splitting a pair of sets with Chiawana. The Vikings toppled Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) in the first round of bracket play, 25-19, 25-19.

Granger and Zillah both won their pools during the small school tournament at the SunDome on Friday. The Spartans lost to Connell in the first round of bracket play and the Leopards fell to Napavine, which lost to Manson in the championship.

Toppenish won the 2 seed bracket by beating West Valley's JV 25-20, 21-25, 15-7 in the final.

POOL PLAY

Pool 1: Davis 4-2, West Valley (Spokane) 3-3, Bothell 3-3, Oak Harbor 2-4.

Pool 2: Ridgeline 5-1, Ellensburg 5-1, Kelso 2-4, Eisenhower 0-6.

Pool 3: Wenatchee 6-0, South Kitsap 3-3, Burlington-Edison 2-4, Holy Names Academy 1-5.

Pool 4: West Valley 6-0, Archbishop Murphy 4-2, Ferris 2-4, Washougal 0-6.

Pool 5: Chiawana 5-1, Selah 5-1, Gig Harbor 2-4, Cedarcrest 0-6.

Pool 6: Kamiakin 6-0, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 3-3, Eastmont 3-3, Stanwood 0-6.

Pool 7: Lynden 6-0, Richland 4-2, Kentlake 2-4, Clarkston 0-6.

Pool 8: Eastlake 5-1, Lewiston 4-2, Hermiston 2-4, North Kitsap 1-5.

BRACKET PLAY

No. 1 seeds — Championship: Wenatchee d. Lynden 25-15, 25-14. Semifinals: Wenatchee d. Kamiakin 25-22, 25-19; Lynden d. Ridgeline 23=25, 25-21, 15-10. Quarterfinals: Wenatchee d. Davis 25-15, 25-11; Kamiakin d. Chiawana 25-21, 25-20; Ridgeline d. West Valley 22-25, 26-24, 15-12; Lynden d. Eastlake 25-21, 26-24. Local consolation: Eastlake d. Davis 25-16, 25-18; West Valley d. Chiawana 25-20, 25-21.

No. 2 seeds — Final: Ellensburg d. Lewiston 25-20, 25-15. Semifinals: Ellensburg d. Selah 25-19, 25-13; Lewiston d. Richland 25-20, 25-19. Quarterfinals: Richland d. South Kitsap 25-17, 22-25, 15-12; Lewiston d. Archbishop Murphy 25-23, 25-19; Selah d. Lakeside 25-19; Ellensburg d. West Valley (Spokane) 25-12, 25-10.

No. 3 seeds — Final: Kelso d. Bothell 25-17, 25-17. Semifinals: Bothell d. Hermiston 25-22, 19-25. Quarterfinals: Bothell d. Kentlake 25-10, 25-17; Hermiston d. Eastmont 21-25, 27-25, 15-7; Burlington-Edison d. Ferris 25-20, 18-25, 15-7; Kelso d. Gig Harbor 25-15, 25-23.

No. 4 seeds — Final: Holy Names Academy d. Stanwood 25-21, 20-25, 15-9. Semifinals: Stanwood d. Clarkston 25-19, 25-23; Holy Names Academy d. North Kitsap 27-25, 25-17. Quarterfinals: Clarkston d. Oak Harbor 19-25, 25-19, 15-12; Stanwood d. Washougal 25-21, 26-24; Holy Names Academy d. Cedarcrest 25-20, 25-21; North Kitsap d. Eisenhower 22-25, 25-17, 15-10. Local consolation: Oak Harbor d. Eisenhower 25-21, 25-22.

Small schools results (Friday)

POOL PLAY

Pool 1: Napavine 5-1, Neah Bay 4-2, Selah JV 3-3, Kittitas-Thorp 0-6.

Pool 2: Connell 5-1, Stevenson 4-2, Overlake 3-3, Highland 0-6.

Pool 3: La Conner 6-3, Toppenish 4-2, Northwest Christian 2-4, White Swan 0-6.

Pool 4: Annie Wright 6-0, West Valley JV 3-3, Davenport 2-4, Mabton 1-5.

Pool 5: Manson 6-0, La Salle 4-2, Ocosta 1-5, Sunnyside Christian 1-5.

Pool 6: Granger 5-1, Seattle Academy 4-2, DeSales 2-4, Naselle 1-6.

Pool 7: Zillah 5-1, Goldendale 4-2, The Bush School 3-3, Eatonville 0-6.

Pool 8: St. John-Endicott 5-1, Orcas Island 3-3, Brewster 3-3, Wapato 1-5.

BRACKET PLAY

No. 1 seeds — Championship: Manson d. Napavine 25-19, 25-13. Semifinals: Manson d. Connell 25-21, 25-19; Napavine d. Zillah 22-25, 25-21, 15-11. Quarterfinals: Manson d. St. John-Endicott 25-17, 25-17; Connell d. Granger 25-16, 25-16; Zillah d. La Conner 26-24, 25-15; Napavine d. Annie Wright 25-23, 25-22.

No. 2 seeds — Final: Toppenish d. West Valley JV 25-20, 21-25, 15-7. Semifinals: West Valley JV d. Stevenson 21-25, 27-25, 15-9; Toppenish d. Neah Bay 25-19, 25-12. Quarterfinals: West Valley JV d. Goldendale 26-24, 25-23; Stevenson d. Seattle Academy 25-23, 21-25, 15-13; Toppenish d. La Salle 25-15, 25-15; Neah Bay d. Orcas Island 25-14, 23-25, 15-3.

No. 3 seeds — Final: Overlake d. Northwest Christian 25-17, 25-20. Semifinals: Overlake d. Davenport 25-16, 25-23; Northwest Christian d. Selah JV 25-20, 23-25, 15-13. Quarterfinals: Overlake d. Ocosta 25-16, 20-25, 15-12; Davenport d. Brewster 25-22, 25-19; Selah JV d. The Bush School 25-23, 20-25, 15-12; Northwest Christian d. DeSales 25-17, 25-14.

No. 4 seeds — Final: Wapato d. Naselle 25-13, 25-21. Semifinals: Wapato d. Sunnyside Christian 25-16, 25-14; Naselle d. Kittitas-Thorp 20-25, 25-14, 15-13. Quarterfinals: Wapato d. White Swan 25-17, 25-7; Sunnyside Christian d. Mabton 25-27, 25-20, 15-7; Kittitas-Thorp d. Highland 22-25, 25-16, 15-13; Naselle d. Eatonville 25-15, 19-25, 15-13.