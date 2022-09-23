Who won, who lost in Week 4 of the high school football season.
CBBN
Sunnyside 41, West Valley 20
Wenatchee 17, Eisenhower 8
Eastmont 41, Davis 0
CWAC
East Valley 29
Ephrata 28
Ellensburg 39, Grandview 0
Othello 70, Selah 7
Nonleague
La Salle 22. Kiona-Benton 6
Naches Valley 33, College Place 28
Toppenish 34, Cashmere 19
Zillah 45, Wahluke 6
Tri-Cities Prep 35, Cle Elum 0
Burbank 58, Goldendale 26
Warden 25, Granger 6
Manson 48, Highland 13
Kittitas 24, River View 21
Sunnyside Ch. 56, Touchet 21
Pomeroy 86, Yakama Tribal 0
