TOPPENISH — Justice Hart scored 18 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to rally Yakama Tribal's boys to a 58-53 upset victory over fourth-ranked Moses Lake Christian in nonleague basketball Wednesday night.
Hart, who lifted his season average to 30.1 and is one point from a 1,000 for his career, hit two of his four 3-pointers in the final period for the Eagles, who trailed 43-37 after three quarters. Moses Lake Christian fell to 17-2.
Yakama Tribal (8-6) concludes its Southeast 1B regular season on Saturday at Touchet.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN — J. Boorman 6, Ja. Robertson 5, Pierre Boorman 21, Jo. Robertson 7, Michael Padolyn 14.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Grageda 2, Julian Strom-Torres 12, Lewis 3, Aiden R 0, Visaya 0, Justice Hart 37, Scabbyrobe 4.
Moses Lake Chr.=20=14=9=10=—=53
Yakama Tribal=17=6=14=21=—=58
Highlights: Hart (YT) 10 rebs, 5 assts, 5 stls.
---
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 65, SELAH 62 (OT): At Selah, Preston Sluder canned seven 3-pointers and Eli Esquivel made two free throws with 1.5 seconds left in overtime for the Red Devils, who moved into a three-way tie for third with Selah and Prosser.
EV's Khale Calhoun made three free throws with less than a second left in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Sluder finished with 25 points for East Valley (6-5, 10-7), which hosts Ellensburg on Thursday to wrap up league play. Selah (6-5, 10-9) travels to Ephrata on Friday.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 0, Johnson 9, Esquivel 9, Field 8, Calhoun 8, Preston Sluder 25, Staymates 0, Locke 6.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 14, Giles 0, Jack Kuhn 15, Seely 0, Malachi Young 12, Levi Pepper 21, Benjamin 0, Wright 0.
East Valley=17=8=14=17=9=—=65
Selah=15=9=17=15=6=—=62
Highlights: Sluder (EV) 7 3p.
---
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 78, WAPATO 67: At Toppenish, Shane Rivera scored 20 points with 12 coming at the foul line as the fifth-ranked Wildcats moved to 5-1 in league and 14-2 overall heading into Friday's rematch with No. 3 Zillah at home.
Wapato (3-4, 7-9) plays at Zillah on Saturday.
WAPATO — Garcia 0, Parrish 1, Quintec Jacob 17, Vela 2, Josh Ruiz 12, Fabian Alvarado 23, Harrell 2, Washines 0, H. Jacob 4, McConville 6.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Riley Mesplie 19, Josh Perez 17, Shane Rivera 20, Larios 0, G. Mesplie 7, Arcila 0, Jason Grant 12, Robledo 0, Brice 0.
Wapato=11=15=15=26=—=67
Toppenish=23=17=18=20=—=78
Highlights: Rivera (T) 12-17 FTs, Alvarado (W) 4 3p.
---
NONLEAGUE
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 56, WHITE SWAN 47: At White Swan, Ethan Hamilton hit two 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 14 points for the Cougars (9-7), who resume EWAC West play on Friday hosting Cle Elum.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Smith 3, Keegan Bishop 18, Blake McClure 18, Dunham 2, Hayden 2, Jack Benson 13.
WHITE SWAN — Rodriguez 8, Gleason 3, E. Kahclamet 0, Broncheau 0, Roger Valdez 10, Ethan Hamilton 14, Ryan 2, Olney 0, Hull 2, V. Kahclamet 2, Bill 4, Dittentholer 2, Shavehead 0.
Liberty Chr.=19=18=13=6=—=56
White Swan=9=11=16=11=—=47
Highlights: Hamilton 2 stls, 2 assts, 2 rebs; Valdez 2 stls, 2 assts, 6 rebs.
---
GIRLS
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 53, SELAH 48: At Selah, Jada Mendoza hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Red Devils, who rallied with a 21-point third quarter.
East Valley (4-6, 8-8) hosts Ellensburg on Thursday and Selah (1-10, 3-15) travels to Ephrata on Friday.
EAST VALLEY — Jada Mendoza 14, Taylor 0, Goodell 3, Wright 5, Wheeler 0, Morrison 3, Hambly 4, Henleigh Elder 11, Maliyah Gordon 13.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 15, Hall 4, Jayden Horton 22, Mattson 7, Kalkowski 0, Garza 0.
East Valley=10=11=21=11=—=53
Selah=17=12=11=8=—=48
Highlights: Ruark (S) 5 3p, Mendoza (EV) 4 3p.
---
NONLEAGUE
YAKAMA TRIBAL 43, MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN 28: At Yakama Tribal, Julia George made four 3-pointers, scored 15 points and added six rebounds to lead the Eagles (10-5), who play at Touchet on Saturday.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN — Serrato 3, King 2, M. Kast 9, Meise 6, K. Kast 8.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Mills 8, Visaya 0, Andy 0, Onepennee 0, Julia George 15, Lucei 2, Dawes 8, Goudy 0, Oats 0, Beth Scabby Robe 10.
Moses Lake Chr.=6=9=9=4=—=28
Yakama Tribal=13=10=6=14=—=43
Highlights: Gmewiin Mills 6 rebs, 6 assts; Scabby Robe 8 rebs; Julia George 6 rebs, 4 3p.
