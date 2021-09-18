LAS VEGAS — Wapato’s Gustavo Lopez didn’t let a few hard punches and a bleeding cut beneath his swollen left eye stop him from finishing strong at UFC Fight Night 192 on Saturday.
The former Mat Classic medalist took control in the final minutes of the third round and his opponent, Heilli Alateng (14-8-2), repeatedly grabbed the octagon’s chain link fence to avoid a submission. That cost him a crucial point, leading the judges to unanimously call the match a 28-28 draw even though Lopez (12-6-1) lost the first two rounds.
He took Alateng to the ground and nearly ended the fight with his signature guillotine move in the third round. But the bantamweight from China managed to escape and get back on his feet.
Both fighters delivered some significant blows with a slight numerical edge to Alateng as they remained standing for the first two rounds, except when Lopez briefly brought down Alateng late in the second round. But he escaped almost immediately and Lopez certainly looked worse off after he took a hard uppercut to his left eye less than two minutes into the fight.
Lopez broke into the UFC — the Ultimate Fighting Championship — in June 2020 when the organization called him on short notice, and he picked up his first win against Anthony Birchak less than five months later. Saturday’s draw ended his four-fight UFC contract with a record of 1-2-1.
