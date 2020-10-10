Lack of preparation won’t be a concern — or an excuse — the second time around for Wapato’s Gustavo Lopez.
The 31-year-old bantamweight turned some heads during an impressive UFC debut on just two weeks’ notice back in June. Lopez (11-5) looked overmatched but never surrendered while losing a unanimous decision to Merab Dvalishvili, a Georgian national who has since risen to No. 13 in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings.
A much less accomplished opponent, Brazil’s Felipe Colares (9-2), will await Lopez when he returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas for another UFC Fight Night on Nov. 7. The 135-pound fight is scheduled to be the fourth on a preliminary card set to start at 4 p.m.
Lopez, a three-time Mat Classic participant for Wapato and nationally ranked NAIA wrestler at Menlo College, had won three straight fights and held the Combate Americas bantamweight title before his loss to Dvalishvili in June. The opportunity to sign a standard four-fight contract with the UFC arose when Dvalishvili’s original opponent, Ray Borg, pulled out for personal reasons.