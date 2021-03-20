Wapato's Gustavo Lopez lasted a little more than two rounds in his first appearance on a UFC main card Saturday night in Las Vegas.
The 31-year-old bantamweight managed to connect on a few solid punches and kicks against his taller opponent, Adrian Yanez. But Lopez took a lot more hits than he dished out and the referee quickly ended the fight after Lopez went down hard following a quick right hand to the chin about 30 seconds into the final round.
Lopez wrestled for Wapato, Yakima Valley College and Menlo College prior to his rise in mixed martial arts, which includes two wins in Combate Americas title fights. He often thrives on the ground with six submissions, most recently a rear-naked choke for his first UFC win last November.
This time, though, Yanez easily parried the only serious attempt at a takedown from Lopez, who's also shown impressive striking ability in five knockouts. He took some serious punches and got bloodied up in the first round, although Yanez never knocked Lopez to the canvas until the second five minutes.
The loss dropped Lopez's pro record to 12-6 overall and 1-2 in his UFC career, which began last year with a loss by unanimous decision to Merab Dvalishvili, the UFC's 12th ranked bantamweight. Lopez entered Saturday's fight as the underdog against Yanez, who picked up his sixth straight win.