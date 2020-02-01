Most Mixed Martial Arts fighters prefer to look tough before and certainly during fights as they try to intimidate their opponents.
Gustavo Lopez takes a noticeably different approach, best exemplified by the smile he loves to flash both in and out of the cage. The obvious joy reflects the 30-year-old's appreciation for the unlikely journey that took him from a challenging childhood in Wapato to Las Vegas, where he’s training full-time for the next chance to defend his Combate Americas bantamweight title.
“I’m just grateful for the people that I have around me and the opportunities that I get,” Lopez said in a phone interview. “I think that mindset, it just pushes me to be better.”
He keeps ascending the ranks for Combate Americas, a young company dedicated to promoting Hispanic fighters and reaching out to the Spanish-speaking community. Lopez earned his title by avenging a loss to Jose Alday by technical knockout in March 2019, and he will defend it for a second time before re-negotiating his contract or potentially moving on to a different company.
Combate Americas provides a strong partnership since it shares many of Lopez’s values, including a mission to set an example for the younger generation and give back to his community. Every time he wins a fight, he finds a camera to share his love for Wapato, the Yakima Valley, and of course, his mother, Ramona Lopez.
Road to Vegas
It took some unexpected opportunities for Lopez to realize his passion for fighting and mixed martial arts.
An impressive wrestling career began his freshman year in 2004 at Wapato High School, where Lopez recalled friends “tricked” him into trying out for the team. Four seasons, three state appearances and two medals at Mat Classic led to a scholarship at Yakima Valley College, where he qualified for the NJCAA tournament twice and earned an associate’s degree in business accounting.
While there he began training at Yakima MMA under the guidance of the late Rich Guerin, and eventually a friend asked Lopez to corner a fight. When one of the fighters dropped out on the day of the event, Lopez agreed to step in, got a mouthpiece molded on the spot in boiling water, and knocked out his opponent in seven seconds.
He won eight amateur fights and then turned pro as a sophomore in 2009 when it became impossible to find challengers, but MMA wasn't yet Lopez's top priority as he became a nationally ranked NAIA wrestler at 141 pounds and earned a bachelor's degree in finance at Menlo College. Then Lopez got an offer to live with Bryan Caraway and Miesha Tate — two accomplished UFC fighters who also trained at Yakima MMA — in Las Vegas, so he bought a one-way flight and his career took off.
Once he arrived, Lopez started training full-time with elite coaches and athletes, quickly proving himself to be a rising star for the nascent Combate Americas. He credits coach Jimmy Gifford for helping him improve his striking to ensure wrestling wasn't his only weapon, and it paid off when a devastating right-handed punch knocked out Joey Ruquet to end Lopez's most recent fight last August.
Giving back
A successful MMA career never entered Lopez's imagination growing up with three brothers in a two-bedroom house in Wapato.
Life got more difficult for them when they lost their father to cancer just two months before Lopez took 4th at Mat Classic as a junior. His brother Alex, who had graduated from high school the year before and worked full-time in construction, took over more responsibilities and encouraged Gustavo Lopez to pursue his wrestling career.
"It sharpened his focus," Alex Lopez said of his brother's reaction to their father's death. "I told him don't worry about stuff in the house."
That support guided Gustavo down the right path in an environment where he said many kids take wrong turns and end up in bad situations. He looked up to Alex, who describes his younger brother as "the nicest person you can meet."
Ramona Lopez still worries about Gustavo every time he steps in the ring, and she doesn't like to watch his fights out of fears he'll get hurt. He said she gets emotional when he calls her before and after every fight, although she always remains supportive.
Alex never really got into sports, in part because he didn't have much time after he started working at a feed store in Wapato at the age of 15. But he took an interest in MMA when Gustavo began taking it seriously, so Alex became a fixture at his brother's fights and even got to join the team in the corner on a few occasions.
"The first time I got there I started crying," Alex said. "I've never done that, plus him winning. I felt happy for him."
A part-time job at MGM Grand's Wet Republic pool gives Gustavo the money he needs to pay the bills, allowing him to use some of the increasing money he earns from fights and sponsors to reward those who helped him achieve his goals. That means providing aid to his mother when needed, letting Alex borrow money to buy a house, and Alex said he got plenty of support when his wife died two years ago, just one year after the birth of their child.
Initially Gustavo couldn't afford to leave Las Vegas and come back home, but with more winnings and the help of new sponsors such as Cricket Wireless he's able to return to Wapato three or four times a year. Those visits often include a trip to local schools to speak to aspiring wrestlers or other students, and Gustavo hopes one day he'll be able to compete at the Yakima SunDome or elsewhere in the Yakima Valley.
"I don't feel like I'm that big of a person," Gustavo said. "I'm still just a normal guy, just got some opportunities that came up."