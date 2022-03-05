There's nothing more satisfying than a good, solid team effort on the last day of a state basketball tournament. And if you want the higher trophy, there's nothing more necessary.

But what Wapato's girls pulled off Saturday morning took team effort to the highest level.

Clinging to a three-point lead heading into the final period, the Wolves were empowered by three players who hadn't scored a single point in the previous three quarters and fought their way to a 64-60 victory over Freeman for fourth place in the Class 1A tournament — matching the trophies won by the 2017 and 2013 teams.

Sophomore Semone Kenoras, hit with early foul trouble against the much taller Scotties, delivered clutch play after clutch play with two field goals and four free throws in the final six minutes. Before all that, sophomore reserve Erika Grunlose opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and senior Marisa Tillequots, who played only five minutes, followed with a baseline jumper.

"I couldn't be more proud of Semone and her effort," said coach Joe Blodgett. "We ask so much of her being our inside player who's always up against taller teams. She's been in foul trouble the whole tournament battling inside and it happened again today. But we have total confidence in her to make plays and she proved it in the fourth quarter. Erika and Marisa, too, wow did they step up."

Coming off its elimination win over rival Zillah on Friday, Wapato came our roaring with that momentum, breaking away with an 18-1 to start the second quarter. KK Bass and Trinity Wheeler combined for 33 points in the first half, and Bass scored three transition baskets early in the third period to help build a 47-32 lead.

But Freeman wouldn't go away. And it wasn't so much 6-3 junior post Jaycee Goldsmith, who put together 21 points and 11 rebounds, as it was sharp-shooting Sydney McLean. The 5-2 guard cast in three 3-pointers in the third quarter to pull the Scotties within 47-46, and then she hit two more in the final period at 1:47 and 1:18 — the last narrowing the deficit to 61-58.

But after Kenoras came up with a steal and hit 1 of 2 free throws with 33 seconds left, Wheeler closed it out with a pair of foul shots to finish her remarkable day. The freshman scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half and she brought down 10 rebounds. That's a 5-5 guard nearly matching the 6-3 post on the boards.

Bass had her best game of the tournament, scoring 25 points with two 3-pointers, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

"I'm definitely tired and sore after four games. It's amazing how much energy will still had after all that, but that's our team," said Bass, who scored 75 points here in four games, added 23 rebounds and set a tournament on opening night with 11 steals against Seattle Academy. "No. 23 (Goldsmith) was super tall and we worked hard to defend her. To play each day and get a trophy, that's amazing."

Goldsmith and McLean certainly did damage, combining for 40 points, but Freeman shot 31.4% as a team. Wapato's pressure defense had a similar effect in tournament wins over Seattle Academy (35.1%) and Zillah (31.1%).

With only one senior starter, Crystal Colin, Wapato finished 22-5.

"This is a huge accomplishment for us," Blodgett said. "We talked about this being the fourth and final day in the SunDome and we're not going out any other way than playing Wapato-style basketball. We opened the door with that great start in the third quarter and fought the rest of the way against a really good team. The way it played out, it's just a perfect team victory today for us."