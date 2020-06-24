Participants won't need to go to the Yakima Greenway to compete in this year's Valley of the Sun Triathlon.
Since large gatherings aren't permitted, the race will be held virtually with finishers T-shirts going out to everyone who completes a triathlon or duathlon. Just register, then run, bike and swim the requisite distances before submitting your results sometime between this Sunday and July 12.
Courses will be marked for Sprint and Olympic run and bike distances on the Greenway, as well as swimming in Lake Aspen. Those who don't want to swim can substitute another run — 4K for the Olympic triathlon and 2K for the Sprint version.
Race director Tim Franks said as of Wednesday morning 31 competitors had already signed up, including athletes as far away as Bellingham, Chicago and Oklahoma. The race can be completed anywhere and will rely on the honor system for times, but no prize money or awards will be given out.
Registration is $40 for individuals and $20 for members of a team. The Olympic triathlon features a 1.5K swim or 4k run, a 40K bike ride and the Sprint triathlon is comprised of a 750K swim, a 2K run and a 20K bike ride.
Individuals can also compete in a duathlon with a 600 meter run, a 20K bike ride and a 5K run. Each leg can be completed separately and participants can register at any time through July 12.
"This is about a fun event," Franks said. "Basically give a donation to the Greenway, get a T-shirt, go out and move and compete."