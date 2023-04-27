When you've basically grown up on a dirt bike, there's a skill and confidence that comes in later years on a motorcycle. Terry Holloway certainly felt that and as a feisty teenager he also felt something else.
A desire to go fast.
His concerned father saw it, too, and took him to Renegade Raceway.
"Shortly after that first race, which I really enjoyed, my father saw it as a way to keep me from racing on the street. He said, 'Look, if you keep it on the track, we'll build a bike and have some fun with it.' I said, 'sure, I can do that.'"
And so what began with a 650 Nighthawk and a proper place to light it up has turned into Holloway becoming one of the best cycle racers on the West Coast.
Nearing the end of wrapping up two track titles at Renegade in 2022, the 52-year-old veteran of the Bike/Sled class pulled off a rare double at the NHRA Northwest Division ET Finals in Woodburn, Ore. A day after capturing the Summit Series Race of Champions, he also won the Division 6 Finals and earned a trip to Las Vegas for the Summit National Championships.
"It was a big deal because that's always been the Super Bowl of what we do," Holloway said. "It gave me the chance to compete at a national event against other division winners and to be a part of that was very special. It was always a bucket list type thing, and to double up and win both days — it just doesn't happen."
To top it off, Holloway was named Renegade's Shawn Nault Memorial Driver of the Year. Now, after a winter to enjoy all those accomplishments, it's time to get back to racing.
And just in time for an 80-degree weekend.
Renegade will launch its 53rd year of racing with the 10th annual Spring Classic and a Summit Series doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday. Holloway and his now-celebrated 2003 Suzuki GSXR 1000 will be on the line competing. So will his wife Karen, who placed third behind Terry in last year's Summit Series Bike/Sked class.
"We hit it pretty hard from April to November with maybe some downtime in the heat of summer," he said. "We're planning on 27 events and that's about 1,000 passes a year. We'll do everything here because I'm a firm believer in supporting your local track. If you don't, you might not have it."
Holloway travels throughout the Northwest to compete at and support drag strips, and just last week he got a jump of those 1,000 passes by trekking to Redding Motorsports Park for the California Nationals All Motorcycle Drags. There was no winter rust here as he won the WPX 10.20 Index class on a 1999 Bandit and placed second in the WPX Pro ET class on his GSXR.
With a resume and performance level that shows he can compete at a high level at any venue, Holloway never loses sight of the basics that put him in this position. Those basics, in fact, made it all possible.
"The draw for me, coming from humble beginnings, was that consistency and predictability were the main things in this sport, not money," he said. "We turned a $400 bike into six track championships over 10 years and I'm proud of that. In what we're doing, every single thing matters. My philosophy and approach has always been to find a way to win with what you've got. We've been very fortunate with that."
Holloway now hopes that last year's trip to Las Vegas was not a one-off. His bucket list now includes winning the thing.
"That's the hope, the goal, for sure," he said. "It was an incredible experience and we'd like to have it again."
• For the Spring Classic this weekend, gates open at 8 a.m. both days with qualifying at 10. Renegade's season runs through the first week of October. For more information, visit www.renegaderaceway.com
