Central Washington softball is finding consistency at the right time and gearing up for a run at the GNAC regular season title.
Pitchers Ashley Laver and Isabel Womack lead the veteran Wildcats, who had won four of their last five heading into a four-game series at Montana State Billings on Thursday. Coach Joe DiPietro said after losing just two players from last year's 20-27 team, a group of experienced hitters led by catcher Alyssa Benthagen can turn Central into a serious contender for the league title.
"I think this team is head and shoulders better than last year's team," DiPietro said. "We're just so much deeper. I just think with adding the junior college kids and a couple of the freshmen we're really, really deep and we're good."
An offseason surgery to resolve ongoing carpal tunnel issues allowed Laver to feel like herself in the circle for the first time in more than two years. She worked her way back to full health by the time the season started and ranked second in the GNAC with a 2.12 ERA heading into Thursday's doubleheader at Montana State Billings.
Laver said the surgery felt like a weight lifted off her shoulders and allowed her to spin the ball well again, which is critical to her success since she's not a strikeout pitcher with overpowering velocity. Instead, she relies on weak contact and her defense, including her own significant contributions as a former shortstop.
"I think now that I'm older and able to work more on my mechanics and know what I need to work on, it feels a lot better," said Laver, who could return to play one more season. "I feel like I've put in that extra work on snapping the ball and not relying on speed."
Womack struck out a team-high 44 batters in 51 2/3 innings and looks dominant when she can keep her pitches in the strike zone. Her best performance came early in the season, when she threw a two-hit shutout in Central Washington's 3-0 win over No. 2 Cal State Dominguez Hills.
Both pitchers benefit from the presence of senior catcher Alyssa Benthagen, one of two returning first-team all-GNAC selections alongside outfielder Allie Thiessen. Laver said Benthagen's always done a great job of communicating with pitchers and quickly establishing a strong rapport.
"It's just so nice to be able to trust her because she calls our pitches for us," Laver said. "It's nice to not have to think about what to throw next."
Benthagen also provides most of the power in the Wildcats' lineup and has hit three of their five home runs this season. All of those came during the last 15 games, when Benthagen posted a .450 average and drove in 15 runs.
She's much more likely to see good pitches to hit when others are getting on base, so DiPietro said it's crucial for players like Thiessen and fellow seniors Harlee Carpenter and Myiah Seaton to produce. Carpenter hit her first home run of the season Thursday in Montana, but DiPietro said he doesn't want the Wildcats to focus on homers.
"I just want them to hit through the ball with some power," DiPietro said. "We're trying to be more of a situational team than a power hitting team."
They embraced that approach successfully to open GNAC play last week, winning three of four games while scoring at least eight runs twice. CWU ranks second in the GNAC in runs scored despite sitting barely ahead of last-place MSU Billings in total bases.
The Wildcats may need another good showing at MSU Billings to keep pace with Western Oregon, which vaulted into first place by winning four straight over Simon Fraser last weekend. After a weekend featuring five nonconference games at the Tournament of Champions in California, Central Washington's set to travel to Western Oregon for a critical four-game series on April 7 and 8 that could go a long way toward determining this year's GNAC champion.
"I think for us, our energy has to stay consistent," Laver said. "We did a really great job last weekend with our energy. We do so much better when we're having fun."
Central baseball looking to stop skid
A year ago, the GNAC's best offense didn't get enough help from a struggling pitching staff.
The Wildcats (4-8 GNAC, 8-20) have found some more reliable arms this season, but the offense hasn't been able to duplicate its impressive production. That's left Central a little short several times lately, as they've lost eight of their last ten games.
Brayde Hirai appeared to be emerging as a bona fide ace after winning back-to-back GNAC pitcher of the week awards and allowing only one run in 22 1/3 innings over three starts. But even he's struggled in his last two outings, and Central's only held two opponents to less than five runs since March 5.
Despite Trevor Tripoli's team-best .341 average, good for sixth in the GNAC, the offense's production has fallen from 6.73 runs per game last season to less than five per game this year. The Wildcats will look to turn things around this weekend at home against Montana State Billings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.