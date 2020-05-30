Golf
Westwood West
WOMEN’s DIVISION Card Draw Team Step A Side, May 27
1, Cathy Kehm-Pam Kingsboro-Delores Decoto-Judy Meloy 44; 2, Janie Richartz-Marilee Brothers-Trudy Ledwich-Marci Snyder 45.
Yakima Elks
MEN’S DIVISION Individual Back 9, May 27
Gross: 1, Troy Wilmoth 35; 2, (tie) Gary Hutchins 36, George Pechtel 36.
Net: 1, Chris Jewett 33; 2, John Stoner 35.5; 3, Perry Page 36.
2-Man Bestball, May 27
Gross: 1, George Pechtel-Gary Hutchins 66; 2, Heath Reeves-Gary Hutchins 68.
Net: 1, Troy Wilmoth-Gary Hutchins 61; 2, Ron Eakin-Troy Wilmoth 64.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Riverside Gross/Net, May 28
Riverside qualifiers: (tie) Shelly Yarbrough 73, Nancy Graf 73.
First Flight — Gross: Shelly Yarbrough 78. Net: Nancy Pollock 80.
Second Flight — Gross: Nancy Graf 91. Net: Christy Fordyce 76.
Third Flight — Gross: Dorothy Brink 110. Net: (tie) Ruth Wilkins 78, Judy Stone 78, Torrie Melton 78.
Odd or Even, May 28
First Flight — Gross: Shelly Yarbrough 38. Net: Nancy Pollock 38.5.
Second Flight — Gross: Nancy Graf 46. Net: (tie) Christy Fordyce 38.5, Janet Bassell 38.5.
Third Flight — Gross: Ruth Wilkins 53. Net: Torrie Melton 35.5.