Golf
Mount Adams
MEN'S DIVISION
Throw out 3 holes, June 4
Gross: 1, Greg Cannon 66; 2, Dave Arcano 68.
Net: 1, (tie) Hank Besel 63, Stu Williams 63; 3, Ben Sifuentes 64; 4, Mike Chambers 65; 5, Gary Hyatt 66; 6, (tie) Ken Hornstein 67, Chon Torres 67.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Throw out 3 holes, May 27
Gross: 1, Shelly Alcala 70.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 59.
Low putts: Shelly Alcala 29.
Chip-ins: Gloria Campbell, Hole No. 2; Opal Krauter, Hole No. 9; Shelly Alcala, Hole No. 10; Connie Rogers, Hole No. 13.
---
Westwood West
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Low Gross, Qualify for Apple Jack, June 3
A Division: 1, Cathy Kehm 45; 2, (tie) Vivian Carl 49, Nancy Johannson 49.
B Division: 1, Pam Kingsboro 42; 2, (tie) Marilee Brothers 54, Yolanda Fulgham 54.
C Division: 1, Janie Richartz 53; 2, Claudia Rohlfs 55.
Qualified for Apple Jack: Pam Kingsboro 32; Janie Richartz 33; Vivian Carl 33.
COUPLES DIVISION
Couples Scramble, June 4
1, Monte & Vivian Carl 36; 2, Ron Monholland-Nancy Johannson 37; 3, Jim & Janie Richartz 39; 4, Tom & Cathy Kehm 42; 5, Joe & Jennifer Walsh 44; 6, Trudy Ledwich-Diane Vilhauer 47; 7, Gary & Pamala Kingsboro 50.
---
Yakima Country Club
WOMEN'S DIVISION
Monthly Medal and Captain's Cup, June 2
Low Gross: Linda DePew 87.
Low Net: Barb LaBissoniere 74.
June Captain's Cup qualifier: Linda DePew 69 (net).
First Flight — Gross: Terri Jackson 92. Net: Cindi Stewart 76.
Second Flight — Gross: Cindy Houser 94. Net: Mardi Hackett 75.
Third Flight — Gross: Lyn Snell 101. Net: Judy Nagle 72.
Fourth Flight — Gross: Barb Heinzen 105. Net: Cyndi Conner 75.
---
Yakima Elks
MEN'S DIVISION
Best 16 Holes, May 30
Gross: Gary Hutchins 60; Joe Plaisance 62; Dusty Frontis 64.
Net: (tie) Mark Blore 58, Jim Page 58; (tie) Herk Hannon 60, Bruce Damaskos 60, Ken Tull 60.
2-Man Bestball
Gross: Gary Hutchins-Joe Plaisance 66; Joe Plaisance-Max vonZimmerman 68.
Net: (tie) Jim Page-Bruce Damaskos 64, Jim Page-Warren Ernst 64, Herk Hannon-Mike Broadhead 64, Ken Tull-Janoah Nicholls 64.
Individual Front 9, June 3
Gross: Gary Hutchins 36; Steve Mercy 37.
Net: Troy Wilmoth 33; Fred Mercy 34.5.
2-Man Bestball
Gross: Gary Hutchins-Joe Plaisance 67.
Net: (tie) Troy Wilmoth-Ron Eakin 67, Gary Hutchins-Fred Mercy 67, Joe Plaisance-Steve Mercy 67, Joe Plaisance-Fred Mercy 67.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
3 Blind Mice, June 4
First Flight — Gross: Nancy Pollock 71. Net: Denise Helms 53.
Second Flight — Gross: Christy Fordyce 79. Net: Dorothy Brink 56.
Third Flight — Gross: (tie) Torrie Melton 88, Kathy Lindberg 88. Net: Jan Bates 52.