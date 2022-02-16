Of all the local storylines for this week’s 33rd Mat Classic — and there are more than ever — the one that’s having an impact on everyone is not having the 33rd edition last year.
Making up for lost opportunities seems to have electrified the Valley’s wrestling season with an array of well-established programs poised to take over the podium — and defend it — in the Tacoma Dome on Saturday.
In four of the six classifications for the state championships, the Valley has the top-ranked team and some of them are overwhelming favorites. Toppenish is not only looking for a boys threepeat and its fifth title since 2016 but the Wildcats are also aiming to become the first school to sweep boys and girls team titles.
Granger is also on a repeat quest while chasing a fourth title since 2013, and Sunnyside edged ahead of Chiawana this week to take over the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A. Selah has been ranked in trophy range all season in 2A, and Wapato is on the hardware bubble in 1A.
With that wave of top-tier teams, you can imagine the individual possibilities. The Valley’s state contingent of 115 qualifiers includes 24 who are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes.
And on and on it goes. Here’s a breakdown on the biggest storylines:
‘CATS TIMES TWO: Toppenish’s boys, the state’s top all-class team throughout the season, has a school-record 19 qualifiers in the 1A tournament, eight of them are ranked No. 1 and in six weights they have double entries. It’s a level of talent and depth that’s going to run up a huge score.
“Getting 19 in is a record for the program, and we’d like to make history with this team,” said assistant coach Austin Kintner. “The ultimate goal would be to set the scoring record and I think we have the numbers for that.”
While it was an anomaly, the biggest numbers came in 2019 when regionals were canceled and merged into state to form 32-entry brackets. Tonasket scored 348 points in 2B while Toppenish had 310 in 2A.
How dominant could this team be? Consider that Deer Park is ranked second and Toppenish more than tripled the score on the Stags at regionals last week.
The school’s top-ranked and unbeaten girls squad has eight qualifiers with a trio of No. 1s who are all nationally ranked for its expected battle with White River.
“There’s a great competitiveness between the two teams,” Kintner said. “They have pushed each other all season and they’re excited to have this chance.”
PLAN B FOR SPARTANS: Ever since former 1A powerhouse Granger moved down to Class 2B we’ve waited for clash with Tonasket, the four-time reigning 2B champion. Now we finally get it and it should be a dandy.
Tonasket won the regional head-to-head by 27 points last week and has more state qualifiers, 14-10. But Granger has the top team ranking heading to Tacoma because seven of its 10 entries are ranked No. 1. Tonasket has four No. 1s.
The Spartans are anchored at the back end of their lineup with two unbeaten seniors — Ricky Cisneros at 182 and Gage Cook at heavyweight.
GRIZ VS. HAWKS: Reigning 4A state champion Chiawana rallied late to catch Sunnyside in their regional tournament last Saturday as the Riverhawks prevailed by five points, 273-268.
But in the pre-state rankings, Sunnyside and its 14 qualifiers slipped ahead of Chiawana for the top spot, 187-185. It’ll be that close again on Saturday as the Grizzlies chase their program’s first title since winning four in a row from 1977 to 1980.
Chiawana is more top heavy with four No. 1s while Sunnyside has a pair in junior Alejandro Fernandez (132) and senior EJ Villanueva (145), a former state champion. Two years ago, the Grizzlies qualified 11 and placed second to Chiawana by 11 points.
SELAH’S SENIORS: Ever since taking home a fourth-place trophy two years ago with a young team, Selah couldn’t wait to get back to Tacoma. After missing out last year, the Vikings are back with 10 qualifiers and nine seniors.
Othello edged Selah in district and regional scoring, but the Vikings rank third in 2A based on their top-end potential. That includes two-time state medalist Jesse Salinas at 145, Alonzo Lopez at 152 with a 24-1 record and unbeaten Donald Schmidt (38-0) at 195.
The Vikings have seven projected top-four medalists from 145 to 285.
CIRCLING THE MATS: Two years ago, the Valley’s girls contingent included 13 qualifiers from six schools. This week it’s nearly double — 24 qualifiers from 11 schools. Toppenish’s Isabella Morales (100) is ranked 20th in the nation and teammate Ruby Rodriguez-Rios is 21st and 30-0 at 155. ... Eisenhower’s Mateo Escobar is 28-2 and ranked No. 1 at 152 in 4A. Ike’s last state champion was in 2001. ... In addition to Toppenish’s eight No. 1s in 1A, the SCAC West has two more in Wapato’s Luis Barajas (113) and Naches Valley’s Mitch Helgert (152). Barajas and freshman teammate Noeh Martinez are 1-2 at 113.
