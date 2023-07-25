Yakima Valley’s bid to win its third series of the summer fell short in a 10-3 home loss to Springfield Sunday night.
Tommy Eisenstat’s sacrifice fly gave the Pippins a 3-2 lead in the second inning, but they left the bases loaded and missed a chance to do more damage. That would be a common theme as Yakima Valley left 13 men on base and wasted leadoff doubles by Chris Clement and Josh Hankins.
Clement doubled twice as part of a 2-for-4 night and Jace Phelan went 2-for-4 as well to extend his hitting streak to five games while raising his team-best average to .324. Starter Dylan Hernandez struggled in his first appearance in more than two weeks and relievers Ryun Cross and CJ Colyer both gave up multiple runs.
The Pippins fell to 15-27 heading into a three-game series at first-place Corvallis.
Pippins highlights: Jace Phelan 2-4, 2b, RBI; Chris Clement 2-4, 2 2b, run; Josh Hankins 1-3, run.
Pippins lose in extrasYakima Valley couldn’t hold its lead and lost 4-3 in 10 innings to visiting Springfield on Saturday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins’ top two hitters, Tommy Eisenstat and Jace Phelan, both contributed a pair of hits and Beck Maguire went 2-for-4 in the 9-hole. Yakima Valley went ahead 3-1 in the fifth inning before the Drifters tied the game in the seventh.
Starter Zak Elvy completed four innings while allowing just one run and Andrick Jones worked a perfect inning before Yakima Valley veteran Tyler Frieders came on for the final five innings. Yakima Valley’s offense faltered after two straight outbursts in wins over Portland and Springfield.
Devyn Hernandez is scheduled to pitch for the Pippins (5-9 second half, 15-26 overall) when they go for their third series win of the summer against Springfield on Sunday. Despite the lack of run production, they reached eight hits for the fourth consecutive game.
Pippins highlights: Tommy Eisenstat 2-4, RBI; Jace Phelan 2-4, run, RBI; Maxim Fullerton 1-5, 2b, RBI; Beck Maguire 2-4, run.
