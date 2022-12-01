It would be difficult to top the Valley's remarkable winter season from a year ago. Three state team champions and records galore at Mat Classic, an undefeated state champion in girls basketball and the first boys swimming state winner in a dozen years.
Difficult, maybe, but there's plenty more where all that came from.
Highlighted by what is likely to be another top-to-bottom showcase in the Tacoma Dome by reigning champions Toppenish, Granger and others at state wrestling in February, the Valley's long winter season gets underway in earnest this weekend with a full slate of basketball Friday and Saturday.
On Saturday, Davis will host its annual season-opening wrestling tournament, which will include Toppenish, and Lions Pool will bring in the area's swimmers for the first competition of the season.
Here are just a few of the storylines to follow as we navigate the snowy months until coming out the other end for the Class 2A and 1A state basketball tournaments in the SunDome the first week of March.
-
1 — The Davis boys basketball team has only one senior but it returns three starters back from a crew that made a 12-0 run through the CBBN last season and won the district title by 25 points. The Pirates are led by sophomore scoring leader Cesar Hernandez, who has two all-league teammates back in Blake Garza and Brandon Lee.
In his 18th season at Davis, coach Eli Juarez has once again scheduled hard with Friday's home debut against Kamiakin, which placed fourth at state last season. After trips to Chiawana and Richland next week and the start of CBBN play, the Pirates will travel to Seattle for the four-day Hardwood Classic just before the holiday break.
-
2 — For the first time, the girls wrestling state championships will be split into two divisions — 4A-3A and 2A-1A-B — for the 34th edition of Mat Classic on Feb. 17-18.
Toppenish won the whole thing last season, scoring 206 points with eight medalists to join the boys in a historic sweep. Seven of those medals went to underclassmen, including undefeated state champion Ruby Rios-Rodriguez, so imagine how the Wildcats will fare in a 2A-1A-B tournament.
Mia Zuniga (110), Jocelyn Velasco (145), Rios-Rodriguez (155) and Makayla Torres (235) are all ranked No. 1 in the state's overall preseason rankings for Toppenish, which also has a pair of No. 2s.
-
3 — Selah's Charles Hudson and Zillah's Ian Muffet are aiming for a third trip to the state swimming championships in their two specialties, a career run that would've culminated with a fourth trip if not for the pandemic during their sophomore years.
Hudson is the reigning 2A-1A state champion in the 50 free and was fourth in the 100 free as he chases after the school records held by his coach, Zack Schab. Muffet was third at state in the 100 breast and with a junior best of 1:00.18 he's third-fastest in Valley history. They will be on the clock for the first time on Saturday at Lions Pool.
-
4 — Times that Toppenish and Zillah clashed in boys basketball last season on their parallel tracks to 1A state trophies in the SunDome. After splitting the SCAC West series and sharing the league title, the Wildcats got the best of the rivalry with two postseason thrillers, winning the district title 70-68 and the state quarterfinal showdown 58-54. Top-Hi went on to place fifth and Zillah was sixth as they combined for 40 wins.
Both programs graduated a SCAC West co-MVP, but Toppenish carries on with veterans Josh Perez and Shane Rivera and Zillah has scoring standout Luke Navarre and Nakea John. Round 1 this season is Jan. 13 at Toppenish.
-
5 — Akil White's Davis girls return all five starters from a team that tied for third in the CBBN last year and they jumped out with a 77-point performance on Tuesday. Esmeralda Galindo and Nevaeh Patterson earned first-team honors last season, Shaela Allen-Greggs and Leilani Johnson also made the all-league team and the fifth returning starter, Sara Rodriguez, hit four 3-pointers on Tuesday.
The Pirates will waste no time getting tested, traveling for westside games against Decatur and Franklin this weekend and then hosting Chiawana and Moses Lake next week.
-
6 — Even with the graduation of two three-time winners, Toppenish's boys are loaded with six returning state champions in their bid for a fourth consecutive Mat Classic title and sixth since 2016. Adan Estrada, Kiyanno Zuniga, Marcos Torrez, Jermiah Zuniga, Kaiden Kintner and Joshua Luna have all been to the top before and comprised much of the incredible depth that produced 402 points in Tacoma last season.
The Wildcats are using their own mats to host some elite-level competition this month with the Wild West Showdown on Dec. 10 followed by a triple dual with the three other state champions — Chiawana, Orting and Granger — on Dec. 22.
-
7 — Selah's Levi Pepper hopes to make it seven years in a row that the Pepper brothers have claimed the CWAC's player of the year award. The Central Washington University signee averaged 20.6 points over 22 games to earn the award as a junior.
Noah Pepper, a redshirt freshman at CWU, won the award three straight years and Elijah Pepper, who last Sunday topped 1,000 career points at UC Davis, was the CWAC's player of the year in 2017-18 and 2016-17.
-
8 — With eight medalists and six champions, Granger won a fierce duel with Tonasket for the 2B state title at Mat Classic last season. The Spartans graduated three of those winners but return Jose Toscano, Cody Northwind and Conan Northwind, a senior who's aiming for a three-peat.
Granger, which won the 1A state team title in 2020, has produced a state individual champion in each of the last 12 seasons. The Spartans will host their annual Tony Saldivar Ironman tournament on Dec. 9-10.
-
9 — Wapato's girls were seeded ninth in last season's 1A state basketball tournament but defeated three higher-seeded teams to place fourth, an impressive run to a 22-win finish that featured just one senior starter. KK Bass and Trinity Wheeler made the all-tournament team.
With that experience, this could be coach Joe Blodgett's best team and he's had plenty, having amassed 190 wins in 12 seasons. The Wolves open Friday at home against Othello and visit Grandview on Tuesday.
-
10 — Ellensburg's girls won 10 games last season by 45 points or more during their 26-0 campaign that ended with the 2A state title in the SunDome. There's a new coach and CWAC player of the year Dylan Philip is gone, but who expects the Bulldogs to slip much? Not with UW recruit Olivia Anderson and all-leaguers Jamison Philip and Rylee Leishman back.
Tim Ravet's new team opened Tuesday with a win at Eastmont and will have a big test Saturday with a trip to Eastlake, which reached the 4A state semifinals last season.
