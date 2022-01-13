Tyson Whitfield seems to have been on both sides of everything.
And it's not a recent development.
He played his first two years of high school basketball at Davis, then the next two at Eisenhower.
He grew up on the west coast, then went to college on the east coast.
He started his coaching career in western Washington, then returned to the Valley.
He coached West Valley's girls for six years, then took over the boys program this season.
This last move seems to have worked out well for everybody with Whitfield taking the reigns from Jon Kinloch, who retired after a long and successful run that concluded with three straight CBBN league titles. The Rams have transitioned nicely, jumping out to a 4-0 start in league and 8-1 for the season.
But this was also a move Whitfield didn't imagine making. In fact, when he stepped away from the girls program in 2019, he believed at the time he was done coaching at that level.
"I was not out there looking for a boys job or any (high school) job," Whitfield said. "When I hung it up with the girls I planned on being done. What I wanted to do was coach my son's AAU team."
But along came a pandemic to scratch that plan. When Kinloch made his retirement official last summer, Whitfield's fifth-grade son, Jrayden, was given the chance to decide the direction of his dad's coaching career.
"Once Jon resigned, that itch did start to tug at me. I thought maybe it was time to give boys another shot.," Whitfield admitted. "But my family is what matters most to me, so I put it to my son: 'Would you rather I coach you now in AAU or have the possibility of coaching you later in high school?' His call was later and I think that's a good idea. We sometimes have our clashes, so in a few years when he's more mature and I've mellowed out a little that will be the best time for me to coach him. Believe me, the part of that which needs to most work is me."
After applying for and getting the job, Whitfield faced a challenge right away. Since Kinloch's decision and the application process ate up most of the summer, the new coach didn't get any summer time to work with the team. But he had a lot of things to help mitigate that — being an in-house teacher was one and having eight seniors was another.
"Without that summer time, I was definitely a little nervous leading up to that first game, having 12 practices to make it look like we knew what we were doing," he said. "But a big reason I was excited about taking the job was the veteran group that was returning. I've relied heavily on their savvy and experience. They've helped on scouting reports since they've seen more of these teams than I have."
Conversely, Whitfield is well-qualified to help a team in a coaching transition. He played for four different coaches in high school before heading off to Lafayette College in Pennsylvania.
After playing for Shag Williams as a freshman at Davis, Whitfield made a significant impact the next season on Larry Clark's varsity crew, earning all-league honors with five 20-plus games. He then moved to Eisenhower, where he played for John Felton as a junior and Don Van Lierop as a senior, leading the league in scoring his final season.
"I did learn a lot from all that, and as a new coach coming in I had some priorities that are important," he said. "I let them know I'm here to support them and help them achieve their goals. I want them to have the best senior, junior or sophomore season possible. It's about building coach-player relationships in both directions, and being a teacher in the building has been a great help. This group has been very receptive and great to work with."
The team has switched from Kinloch's zone to Whitfield's man-to-man and done it well, allowing just 45.8 points a game. It's also keenly aware of carrying the torch — the Rams haven't lost a league game in three years. A big threat to that streak was expected Saturday when West Valley was scheduled to host Davis, but that game has been postponed due to COVID issues.
"The big thing for me is getting used to the speed of the boys game again," he said. "Our guys can get out and go and we definitely know that's coming when we play Davis. The pace is kind of mind-blowing — I don't ever remember playing that fast."
When the Rams do meet Davis, Whitfield's diverse and unique experiences in Yakima prep basketball will complete another layer. He's played on both sides of the Eisenhower-Davis rivalry, coached against the Cadets and Pirates as West Valley's girls coach and will soon do that for the boys. On top of that, Whitfield has also coached against Ike and Davis as West Valley's boys tennis coach.
Both sides of everything, it seems.
"I've enjoyed this a lot," Whitfield said. "It's been a blessing and a blast."
