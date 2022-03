CLASS 2A

REGIONALS

Game 1 — No. 1 North Kitsap 73, No. 8 Sehome 42

Game 2 — No. 2 Lynden 58, No. 7 Port Angeles 48

Game 3 — No. 3 R.A. Long 72, No. 6 White River 58

Game 4 — No. 4 Pullman 61, No. 5 Tumwater 50

Game 5 — No. 9 Lakewood 61, No. 16 Sammamish 53

Game 6 — No. 10 Franklin Pierce 90, No. 15 W.F. West 69

Game 7 — No. 14 Prosser 60, No. 11 Mark Morris 58

Game 8 — No. 12 Grandview 68, No. 13 Enumclaw 46

STATE IN THE SUNDOME

Wednesday's Games

(Loser out)

Game 9 —No. 14 Prosser vs. No. 6 White River, 3:45 p.m.

Game 10 — No. 10 Franklin Pierce vs. No. 7 Port Angeles, 5:30 p.m.

Game 11 — No. 12 Grandview vs. No. 5 Tumwater, 7:15 p.m.

Game 12 — No. 9 Lakewood vs. No. 8 Sehome, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Quarterfinals

Game 13 — Winner 9 vs. No. 4 Pullman, 3:45 p.m.

Game 14 — Winner 10 vs. No. 1 North Kitsap, 5:30 p.m.

Game 15 — Winner 11 vs. No. 3 R.A. Long, 7:15 p.m.

Game 16 — Winner 12 vs. No. 2 Lynden, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Consolation

Game 17 — Loser 13 vs. Loser 14, 12:15 p.m.

Game 18 — Loser 15 vs. Loser 16, 2 p.m.

Semifinal

Game 19 — Winner 13 vs. Winner 14, 7:15 p.m.

Game 20 — Winner 15 vs. Winner 16, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Medal Round

Game 21 — Winner 17 vs. Winner 18, 9:30 a.m. (Fourth, sixth place)

Game 22 — Loser 19 vs. Loser 20, 1 p.m. (Third, fifth place)

Game 23 — Winner 19 vs. Winner 20, 3 p.m. (Championship)

GIRLS

REGIONALS

Game 1 — No. 8 Sehome 52, No. 1 Tumwater 47

Game 2 — No. 2 Ellensburg 56, No. 7 Washougal 31

Game 3 — No. 3 Hudson's Bay 58, No. 6 Port Angeles 47

Game 4 — No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 37, No. 4 W.F. West 36

Game 5 — No. 9 West Valley (Spokane) 66, No. 16 North Kitsap 33

Game 6 — No. 10 White River 39, No. 15 Sammamish 20

Game 7 — No. 11 Prosser 75, No. 14 Enumclaw 55

Game 8 — No. 12 Lynden 50, No. 13 Sequim 26

STATE IN THE SUNDOME

Wednesday's Games

(Loser out)

Game 9 — No. 11 Prosser 61, No. 6 Port Angeles 40 FINAL

Game 10 — No. 7 Washougal 27, White River 13 HALFTIME

Game 11 — No. 12 Lynden vs. No. 4 W.F. West, 12:15 p.m.

Game 12 — No. 9 West Valley (Spokane) vs. No. 1 Tumwater, 2 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Quarterfinals

Game 13 — No. 11 Prosser vs. No. 5 Archbishop Murhpy, 9 a.m.

Game 14 — Winner 10 vs. No. 8 Burlington-Edison, 10:30 a.m.

Game 15 — Winner 11 vs. No. 3 Hudson's Bay, 12:15 p.m.

Game 16 — Winner 12 vs. No. 2 Ellensburg, 2 p.m.

Friday's Games

Consolation

Game 17 — Loser 13 vs. Loser 14, 9 a.m.

Game 18 — Loser 15 vs. Loser 16, 10:30 p.m.

Semifinal

Game 19 — Winner 13 vs. Winner 14, 3:45 p.m.

Game 20 — Winner 15 vs. Winner 16, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Medal Round

Game 21 — Winner 17 vs. Winner 18, 8 a.m. (Fourth, sixth place)

Game 22 — Loser 19 vs. Loser 20, 11:15 a.m. (Third, fifth place)

Game 23 — Winner 19 vs. Winner 20, 5 p.m. (Championship)

CLASS 1A

BOYS

REGIONALS

Game 1 — No. 1 King's 81. No. 8 Quincy 57

Game 2 — No. 2 Lynden Christian 66, No. 7 Annie Wright 54

Game 3 — No. 3 Life Christian 82, No. 6 Zillah 81

Game 4 — No. 5 Toppenish 61, No. 4 Freeman 58

Game 5 — No. 9 Blaine 50, No. 16 Wahluke 48

Game 6 — No. 10 Seattle Academy 71, No. 15 Eatonville 53

Game 7 — Castle Rock 42, No. 14 Cedar Park Christian 37

Game 8 — King's Way Christian 62, Lakeside 59

STATE IN THE SUNDOME

Wednesday's Games

(Loser out)

Game 9 — No. 6 Zillah 68, No. 60 Castle Rock 56 FINAL

Game 10 — No. 10 Seattle Academy 28, No. 7 Annie Wright 23 HALFTIME

Game 11 — No. 12 King's Way Christian vs. No. 4 Freeman, 12:15 p.m.

Game 12 — No. 9 Blaine vs. No. 8 Quincy, 2 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Quarterfinals

Game 13 — No. 6 Zillah vs. No. 5 Toppenish, 9 a.m.

Game 14 — Winner 10 vs. No. 1 King's, 10:30 a.m.

Game 15 — Winner 11 vs. No. 3 Life Christian, 12:15 p.m.

Game 16 — Winner 12 vs. No. 2 Lynden Chrsitian, 2 p.m.

Friday's Games

Consolation

Game 17 — Loser 13 vs. Loser 14, 9 a.m.

Game 18 — Loser 15 vs. Loser 16, 10:30 p.m.

Semifinal

Game 19 — Winner 13 vs. Winner 14, 3:45 p.m.

Game 20 — Winner 15 vs. Winner 16, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Medal Round

Game 21 — Winner 17 vs. Winner 18, 8 a.m. (Fourth, sixth place)

Game 22 — Loser 19 vs. Loser 20, 11:15 a.m. (Third, fifth place)

Game 23 — Winner 19 vs. Winner 20, 7 p.m. (Championship)

GIRLS

REGIONALS

Game 1 — No. 1 Lynden Christian 61, No. 8 Seattle Academy 21

Game 2 — No. 2 Nooksack Valley 71, No. 7 Colville 41

Game 3 — No. 3 Cashmere 57, No. 6 Freeman 23

Game 4 — No. 4 Montesano 59, No. 5 Zillah 52

Game 5 — No. 9 Wapato 78, No. 16 Overlake 45

Game 6 — No. 15 La Center 52, No. 10 Annie Wright 48

Game 7 — No. 11 King's 46, No. 14 Bellevue Christian 27

Game 8 — No. 13 Toppenish 60, No. 12 Tenino 55

STATE IN THE SUNDOME

Wednesday's Games

(Loser out)

Game 9 — No. 11 King's vs/ No. 6 Freeman , 3:45 p.m.

Game 10 — No. 15 La Center vs. No. 7 Colville, 5:30 p.m.

Game 11 — No. 13 Toppenish vs. No. 5 Zillah, 7:15 p.m.

Game 12 — No. 9 Wapato vs. No. 8 Seattle Academy, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Quarterfinals

Game 13 — Winner 9 vs. No. 4 Montesano, 3:45 p.m.

Game 14 — Winner 10 vs. No. 1 Lynden Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Game 15 — Winner 11 vs. No. 3 Cashmere, 7:15 p.m.

Game 16 — Winner 12 vs. No. 2 Nooksack Valley, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Consolation

Game 17 — Loser 13 vs. Loser 14, 12:15 p.m.

Game 18 — Loser 15 vs. Loser 16, 2 p.m.

Semifinal

Game 19 — Winner 13 vs. Winner 14, 7:15 p.m.

Game 20 — Winner 15 vs. Winner 16, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Medal Round

Game 21 — Winner 17 vs. Winner 18, 9:30 a.m. (Fourth, sixth place)

Game 22 — Loser 19 vs. Loser 20, 1 p.m. (Third, fifth place)

Game 23 — Winner 19 vs. Winner 20, 9 p.m. (Championship)

OTHER LOCAL RESULTS

BOYS

Class 4A Regional

No. 2 Curtis 62, No. 7 Davis 55

Class 4A state in the Tacoma Dome

No. 7 Davis vs. No. 15 Graham-Kapowsin, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Class 2B Regional

No. 13 Northwest Christian 60, No. 12 Cle Elum 47

No. 11 Toutle Lake 65, No. 14 Mabton 41

Class 1B Regional

No. 4 Willapa Valley 65, No. 5 Sunnyside Christian 50

No. 10 Mount Vernon Christian No. 51, No. 15 Riverside Christian 40

Class 1B state at Spokane Area

No. 12 Crosspoint vs. No. 5 Sunnyside Christian, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday

GIRLS

Class 4A Regional

No. 15 Sunnyside 51, No. 10 Chiawana 51

Class 4A state in the Tacoma Dome

No. 15 Sunnyside vs. No. 7 Richland, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

Class 2B Regional

No. 9 Adna 64, No. 16 Granger 46

No. 12 Mabton 63, No. 13 Saint George's 52

Class 2B state at Spokane Area

No. 12 Mabton vs. No. 5 Raymond, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday