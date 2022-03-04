Toppenish stuck with what earned it a spot in Friday’s 1A semifinals, even against a much bigger lineup for defending champion King’s.

The Wildcats’ relentless rebounding effort and attacking offense led by Josh Perez appeared to have the top-seeded Knights on the ropes in the fourth quarter with their star player in foul trouble. A massive Toppenish crowd kept raising its volume level, providing energy for a team few outsiders expected to have a chance.

Then King’s showed why it entered this tournament on a 17-game win streak, thanks to some tough jump shots and a virtually impenetrable 2-3 zone. The Knights reeled off nine straight points to hand the Wildcats a 63-56 loss, sending them to Saturday’s third-place game.

“They’re really, really long so whenever you would try and pass it they would steal it and it would cause lots of problems,” Toppenish’s Adam Myers said. “They would trap everything so it was pretty difficult to navigate around.”

Perez still found some gaps while carrying Toppenish’s offense for the third straight game, scoring 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Myers added 11 and said the Wildcats emphasized driving inside and kicking out to open shooters.

He sparked a 12-3 run by knocking down a pair of threes to put Toppenish ahead by five early in the second half. The senior guard also drove into the lane and faked out King’s senior Jordan Hansen for a layup.

“I’m like 5-6 and he was like 6-7,” Myers said. “So it was pretty cool to be able to score against him.”

Toppenish managed to grab eight offensive rebounds, including four by 6-4 forward Shane Rivera, but King’s finished with 12 of its own. The Knights turned those into 17 second-chance points and outrebounded the Wildcats 37-27 overall.

Myers said defensively it proved difficult to rise up and challenge the jump shots of players like Hansen and 6-foot-4 freshman Cam Hiatt, both of whom scored 18 points. They each hit a mid-range jumper and 6-foot-2 guard Jake O’Hearn added a three during the decisive 11-0 run from King’s in the fourth quarter.

Toppenish elected to start fouling early to extend the game, and it nearly worked when Myers hit another three and Hansen missed the front end of a one-and-one to give the Wildcats a chance to cut into a 58-54 lead with about a minute left. But they couldn’t convert and the Knights made three of their next four free throws to put the game out of reach.

Two years after taking sixth place at the last 2A tournament, the Wildcats’ seniors will finish their careers playing for third place on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. They’ll take on No. 3 seed Life Christian Academy, which also couldn’t hold on to a second-half lead in a 53-49 loss to No. 2 Lynden Christian.

“We’re just going to come out hard because this is our last game ever, so we want to end it on a win,” said Myers, one of three seniors in the Toppenish starting lineup and eight on the roster.