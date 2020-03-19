YAKIMA, Wash. — In the winter of 2020, wrestling ruled.
And as a result, so did Toppenish among the Athlete of the Year finalists for the winter season.
On one landslide night at Mat Classic in Tacoma last month, the Valley captured two state team championships, earned two runner-up trophies and a fourth-place trophy to go along with 15 individual champions.
Of the Valley's 104 overall qualifiers for state, 75 came home with medals.
So obviously the Wildcats are well represented here with their gigantic haul — for a second straight year — of six champions, 12 medalists and 247.5 points at the Class 2A state championships. Moreover, Toppenish produced a girls state champion in Tacoma.
But it wasn't all about the mats at Toppenish, which saw its boys basketball team go from an 8-10 season in the CWAC to 17-1 league champions in just one year. With that, the Wildcats collected a Valley-best eight selections among the winter finalists, including two coaches.
Sunnyside, also strengthened by a big wrestling season in boys and girls, has seven finalists and appear in six of winter's eight categories.
West Valley and Selah have five apiece and Eisenhower has four.
A total of 12 schools are represented among the finalists, up from 10 in the fall season.
With such an extraordinary performance at Mat Classic, four of the five team finalists are from wrestling. In addition to Toppenish's exploits, Sunnyside was runner-up in 4A to send off retiring coach George Paulus with his best finish, Granger captured the 1A title with five champions and Zillah was second as 10 of its 11 qualifiers eared medals.
Individually, Mat Classic saw a trio of Valley seniors become three-time state champions - Toppenish's Haiden Drury and Kyler Romero and Selah's Amadeo Flores Pimentel.
The 18th annual Yakima Valley Sports Awards Luncheon will be held at the Yakima Convention Center on June 10, a Wednesday.
The awards program is sponsored by the Yakima Herald-Republic, Les Schwab, Pepsi and the Yakima Valley Sports Commission.
The finalists and winners are selected by the Herald-Republic sports staff. The Monday Morning Quarterbacks Club also has a vote in the final balloting.
The 2019-20 winter finalists:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ethan Copeland
Sunnyside junior
CBBN scoring leader averaged 25.7 points, equaled school record with 42 points against Davis.
-
Logan Kinloch
West Valley junior
CBBN co-player of the year averaged 15.7 points, led balanced Rams to a 12-0 league record.
-
Mason Landdeck
Zillah junior
SCAC West co-player of the year averaged 21.5 points, has reached 1,586 points in three years.
-
Noah Pepper
Selah junior
Two-time CWAC MVP averaged 27.2 points and equaled single-game school record with 46 points.
-
Isaac Perez
Toppenish senior
Averaged 16.8 points for CWAC champions, first-team all-tournament at state, school-record 1,303 career points.
---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trisha Hull
La Salle junior
First-team all-tournament at Class 1A state for second straight year, averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds.
-
Kameran Rodriguez
Sunnyside senior
Two-time CBBN first-team forward averaged 17.8 points, scored school-record 42 in league finale.
-
Kylie Sherman
Selah freshman
CWAC's first freshman MVP averaged 19.6 points and had several 20-plus rebounding games.
-
Ashlynn Sylve
East Valley junior
Bounced back from knee injury to average 18.1 points, first-team all-tournament at 2A state.
-
Kiana Yesiki
Eisenhower sophomore
CBBN first-team forward averaged 19.3 points and also made 4A league's all-defense team.
-
BOYS WRESTLING
Eli Barajas
Sunnyside junior
Capped 42-2 season with 4A state title at 106 pounds, outscored four state opponents 21-2.
-
Haiden Drury
Toppenish senior
Three-time 2A state champion was 43-0 as a senior and finished career with 168-10 record.
-
Diego Isiordia
Granger senior
Four-time Mat Classic medalist capped 125-win career with 1A state title at 160 pounds.
-
Amadeo Flores Pimentel
Selah senior
Became Vikings' first three-time state champion with third straight 2A title at 220 pounds.
-
Kyler Romero
Toppenish senior
Four-time state finalist won his third straight 2A title with a takedown in the final seconds.
-
GIRLS WRESTLING
Isabella Morales
Toppenish sophomore
Capped 34-1 season with state championship at 105 pounds, ranked fourth in the nation.
-
Ruby Rios
Toppenish freshman
Won four of five matches at state to place third at 125 pounds and finish season 35-3.
-
Eliza Rodriguez
Sunnyside junior
Three pins and a 15-3 major decision at state earned a third-place medal at 100 pounds.
-
Lourdes Torres
Sunnyside senior
CBBN upper-weight wrestler of the year overcame injuries to earn third Mat Classic medal.
-
Viktorya Torres
Granger senior
Nationally ranked four-time state finalist was runner-up at 130 pounds, 110 career wins.
-
BOYS SWIMMING
Sam Bagnall
West Valley senior
Valley's fastest sprinter as area leader in 50 freestyle and ranked second in 100 free.
-
Maxx Black
Naches Valley senior
Valley leader 100 and 200 freestyle competed at state in those events plus a relay.
-
Joey Oplinger
Eisenhower junior
CBBN co-diver of the year was the district runner-up and placed 12th at 4A state.
-
Michael Ozanich
Selah sophomore
Took Valley lead in 100 breast while placing ninth at state, also on medalist relay.
-
Coleman Wright
Prosser junior
Three-time finalist led Valley in four events, claimed two top-seven medals at state.
---
GIRLS BOWLING
Layne Calfrobe
Selah senior
Placed 15th at 2A state finals with a 965 series and four games between 167 and 170.
-
Lani Makalii
West Valley senior
Placed third at CBBN district and 14th at 4A state with 998 series and high game of 184.
-
Rayanne Mills
West Valley senior
All-CBBN second-team selection placed seventh at district with 188 high game.
-
Sadi Summers
Eisenhower senior
All-CBBN second-team pick placed ninth at district for regular-season champions.
-
Sydney Turner
Eisenhower senior
Repeat finalist was all-CBBN second team, placed 10th at district with 182 high game.
---
COACH
Johnny Cerna
Toppenish wrestling
Led Wildcats to their fourth state title in five years, 15 state champions in the last three years.
-
Mike Gonzales
Zillah wrestling
After scoring record 466.5 points at district, Zillah produced 10 state medals from 11 qualifiers.
-
Jon Kinloch
West Valley boys basketball
CBBN coach of the year produced a 12-0 league champion with a 17-game winning streak.
-
JoJo Mesplie
Toppenish boys basketball
CWAC coach of the year flipped an 8-10 team into a 17-1 league champion and state placer.
-
George Paulus
Sunnyside wrestling
Retiring Hall of Famer exited with second-place trophy at 4A state and his 24th state champion.
---
TEAM
Granger wrestling
Five champions led Spartans to 1A state title, program has state champions in 11 straight years.
-
Sunnyside wrestling
League, district and regional champion was 4A state runner-up just 11 points from the title.
-
Toppenish wrestling
State's overall best team repeated 2A state title with six champions, 12 medalists and 247.5 points.
-
Yakama Tribal boys basketball
Runner-up at 1B state for the second straight year, the Eagles set a school record with 23 wins.
-
Zillah wrestling
Leopards took 11 wrestlers to Mat Classic and 10 earned medals and a second-place team trophy.