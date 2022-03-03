Toppenish and Zillah turned to their veteran leaders when they needed points in Thursday’s 1A quarterfinal.

Clay Delp and Luke Navarre came up big for the Leopards in the third quarter, but Riley Mesplie and Josh Perez delivered the response while the Wildcats stepped up defensively. The two guards carried the Wildcats to a 58-54 win, their third straight over their rivals this season.

“It feels great because they got us last year, 3-0, and we got them this year,” Mesplie said. “Now we’ve just got to stay ready, stay humble.”

The senior scored the last five points of the third quarter to end a 13-5 Zillah run and bring Toppenish back within one. Then Josh Perez took over.

He drilled a three to tie and then scored six more of his game-high 21 points before the midway point of the fourth quarter to put Toppenish up 52-48. Mesplie said Perez had the hot hand all game after he knocked down his first three 3-point attempts in the first five minutes and the Wildcats knew to just feed him the ball.

“I had to score for my team,” said Perez, who ended Zillah’s 27-game win streak by sinking a buzzer beater as a freshman two years ago. “We went on a little dead run so I had to get us back in the game.”

Coach JoJo Mesplie said the talented junior’s confidence seems to be peaking at the perfect time. He played a similar role with 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter of Toppenish’s 60-58 regional win on the road over Freeman last weekend.

Perez recalled Zillah’s 2-3 zone gave Toppenish some problems in the first meeting this season, when the Leopards prevailed 78-72. This time, though, the Wildcats found a formula for success by making six threes to open up a 20-13 lead heading into the second quarter.

But they would only make two the rest of the way, and JoJo Mesplie said he prefers when his team’s not relying so much on its outside shots. Instead, the Wildcats succeeded by attacking the basket or relying on the rebounding of Jason Grant, who grabbed five offensive boards and scored six points.

Just as importantly, Toppenish managed to mostly keep Delp and Navarre out of the paint, forcing them into contested jump shots. Perez said the Wildcats emphasized their help defense against the Leopards’ two stars, and he stepped up to shut down Izzy Sandoval after the sophomore came off the bench to score eight first-half points.

Navarre still posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds against Shane Rivera, and Delp scored 14 points with Adam Myers as his primary defender. JoJo Mesplie said the 5-foot-6 senior’s done well against Zillah’s co-SCAC West player of the year, despite giving up seven inches.

“It doesn’t take size to be a great defender,” JoJo Mesplie said. “Adam Myers understands his job and just knows to keep Clay in front and when that happens he’s less aggressive.”

Among Toppenish’s starters, only Myers ever left the floor, while both Navarre and Delp played all 32 minutes for Zillah. JoJo said although he wanted to give his players a rest at some point, they’ve grown accustomed to staying on the court in big games.

Another tough test awaits Friday at 3:45 p.m., when the Wildcats’ 11-game win streak will be on the line in a semifinal against No. 1 King’s. The Knights won their 18th straight game by routing Annie Wright 61-44 Thursday morning.

Zillah’s set to play a loser-out consolation game against Annie Wright at 9 a.m. Friday.