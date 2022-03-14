ALLEN, Texas —
Washington State University’s Josiah Johnson, a freshman from Toppenish, earned All-American honors for his eighth-place finish at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association Championships on Saturday at the Allen Event Center.
Johnson entered the tournament, an annual competition for college athletes without varsity programs, as the No. 13 seed in the 141-pound field. He won his first two matches by 6-4 decisions to reach the quarterfinals and finished 3-3.
Liberty won the men’s team title and Big Bend Community College was the women’s winner.
At the NAIA National Championships in Park City, Kan., two weeks ago, Menlo junior and Sunnyside graduate Jacob Mendoza earned his second All-American honor with a fifth-place finish at 133 pounds.
Eastern Oregon’s Noe Orozco (Granger) and Kaylee Moore (Naches Valley) also received All-American status by placing sixth and eighth, respectively, for the Mountaineers. Orozco is a senior and Moore is a junior.
