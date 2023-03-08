Bob Winters, a member of three halls of fame and to whom Toppenish's football field is dedicated, passed away last Saturday at the age of 87.
The mild-mannered, fatherly Winters, who was born in White Swan, was Toppenish's head football coach for 22 seasons and led the Wildcats to the Class A state championship in the Kingdome in 1989. He retired from coaching after the 1992 season with 135 wins and taught history and physical education at Toppenish for over 30 years.
Winters was inducted into the Washington State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame the year after he retired from coaching, and Toppenish dedicated its field to Winters in 2009 — 20 years after after the state championship season.
All that came after his stellar playing days.
Winters was a three-sport standout in football, basketball and baseball while at Yakima Valley College in 1954 and 1955. He moved on to Utah State, where he was an all-conference quarterback in 1956 and 1957 and ranked third in the nation in total offense both years. He later played for the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League before starting his teaching and coaching career.
Winters was inducted into YVC's Hall of Fame in 1984 and the NWAC Hall of Fame in 1994.
There will be a visitation held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Zillah. A funeral service is scheduled for March 25 at the same location. The burial service will be held April 1 in Utah.
