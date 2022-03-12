TOPPENISH — For all its complexity, sometimes soccer comes down to recognizing opportunities and taking advantage.
Alexander Magana didn't hesitate when he looked up and saw Sunnyside's keeper outside his own box on the kickoff following Erik Licona's go-ahead goal with less than two minutes left. The Wildcats' senior captain one-timed Yahir Quintero's pass from near midfield, sending a perfectly arcing shot into the back of the net.
When the final whistle blew, both coaches agreed to go straight to a shootout to decide an intense nonleague match between two reigning district champs. Toppenish converted all four of its chances to win its season opener 4-3 (4-2 SO), sealed by sophomore Angel Pacheco's penalty into the lower left corner.
"It's a huge win," said Magana, who tied the game at one goal apiece with a penalty kick late in the first half. "It's a big school. We've got a great group of guys. We just put chances away and we won."
First team All-CBBN goalkeeper Omar Rodriguez-Ibarra denied Magana's first quality chance with an impressive kick save, and Sunnyside took an early lead on Isaac Jimenez's shot that skimmed the underside of the crossbar. A curling long range effort by David Ochoa a few minutes later nearly put the Grizzlies ahead 2-0, but it bounced off the top of the crossbar.
Sunnyside would create several more opportunities as it dominated the midfield against a Toppenish team playing its first game without playmaker Isai Rodriguez, a freshman starter at Spokane last fall. Juan Diego Mendoza said the Wildcats' inexperience in the midfield showed at times on Saturday, but he expects them to improve.
"I was the center mid with Isai and (we lost) another forward as well, so I had to push up forward," Mendoza said. "Yeah, my role changed, but I like it as long as I'm helping out the team."
Rodriguez's cousin, Magana, took over a central midfield role and told Mendoza to wait when he asked if he should try to lob the goalkeeper after Sunnyside's Kevin Hernandez scored a penalty kick to even the score at 2-2. That patience for the two Toppenish senior captains paid off as part of a wild final 12 minutes, which started with a Yahir Quintero goal to put the Wildcats ahead 2-1.
The Grizzlies' offense shined in a 5-2 win over Prosser on Friday and looked dangerous all afternoon Saturday thanks to the speed and ball skills of players like Jimenez, Licona and sophomore midfielder Daniel Farias. But in its second game without last year's Big 9 player of the year Diego Cervantes and the league's leading scorer, Ezequiel Rodriguez, Sunnyside failed to finish multiple high-quality chances.
That proved costly in the first meeting between the two successful programs in five years, with a return trip set for Sunnyside in 2023. Both teams began playing home games on turf for their first time this year, a potential benefit if they end up heading to the west side for the state tournament.
Magana said as always, that's the ultimate goal for Toppenish, which went 12-0-1 last season and took third at the most recent 2A state playoffs in 2019. The Wildcats will compete for a 1A title this season and Magana's eager to lead the way alongside Mendoza, a fellow senior captain.
"We just talk to the guys every day," Magana said. "Keep them pushing. Keep them talking."
Sunnyside brings back a solid core from the team that only lost two league games last season — both in shootouts to West Valley — before soundly beating the shorthanded Rams 7-0 in the district championship. The Grizzlies reached the 4A state tournament in 2019, losing a first-round match to Pasco 2-1.
They're set to host Grandview on Tuesday with a chance to avenge last season's 2-0 loss to the defending CWAC champs. Toppenish will try to keep its 15-game unbeaten streak alive at home against East Valley on Monday.
First half: 1, Sunnyside, Issac Jimenez (Daniel Farias), 15:00; 2, Toppenish, Alexander Magana (PK), 33:00.
Second half: 3, Toppenish, Yahir Quintero, 70:00; 4, Sunnyside, Kevin Hernandez (PK), 74:00; 5, Sunnyside, Erik Licona (David Ochoa), 79:00; 6, Toppenish, Magana (Quintero), 79:00.
Saves: Hector Godinez (T) 4; Omar Rodriguez-Ibarra) (S) 2.
Shootout: Toppenish 4 (Juan Diego Mendoza, Magana, Rafael Garcia, Angel Pacheco), Sunnyside 2 (Farias, Rodriguez-Ibarra).
