Once again, the race was against itself.

And once again, that made it the fiercest competition under the wooden dome.

While it wasn't the record-setting landslide of last year, plenty of earth was displaced as Toppenish used nine champions and 16 medalists to rout the Class 1A state wrestling championships before the 34th Mat Classic crowd at the Tacoma Dome.

Jermiah Zuniga's third state title and a championship trifecta with brothers Kiyanno and Justyce led the Wildcats to their continued supremacy in the Tacoma Dome, where they have won four team titles in a row, six since 2016 and nine overall.

Saturday’s final tally was 375 points, a year after setting the mile-high bar at 402 with 10 champions.

Nevertheless here are your silly numbers – combine the scores of the next four teams and it doesn’t match the Wildcats, who had more enough points to win the title on the first day.

Adan Estrada, Marcos Torrez and Josh Luna were repeat champions along with the two Zunigas, and also making the trek to the top of the podium were Steve Romero, Darrell Leslie and Anthony Nava.

Rated as one of the Tacoma News Tribune's dozen 'Untouchables,' Zuniga left little dispute for that, handling the 152-pound bracket with two falls and a 14-7 decision in the 152 final.

It wasn’t as easy as it looked, even with his noticeable shoulder brace.

“I jammed it really hard before districts and it’s been really tough,” said Zuniga, who became the program's sixth three-timer in the last four years. “But I had to work through it because this was special. It’s the best thing I could ever experience, winning with my brothers. It was a good, hard win, and to finish it off – the one chance I had to do this with my brothers – it means everything to me.”

Committed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Zuniga capped his career with a 43-3 senior season. He won the 1A title at 145 and the 2A title as a freshman at 120.

More scary stuff: Only two of Top-Hi’s nine champions were seniors. Romero and Justyce Zuniga are freshmen and Kiyanno Zuniga and Nava are sophomores.

“I was a little nervous before I got on the mat, but once I was there I believed nobody could stop me,” said Justyce, who followed two major decisions with a pin in the 126 final. “My brothers give me confidence and keep me hungry. Kiyanno and I both want to be four-timers, so this was the important one for me since everybody’s so much older.”

Toppenish went 12-1 in Saturday’s semifinals and the one loss was when Torrez was forced to beat a teammate.

The Wildcats don’t just pile up pins and easy decisions, they grind out victories as well. Capping the finals with three consecutive titles, Luna prevailed 7-6 at 195, Leslie won 5-3 at 220 and Nava finished the night with a 2-1 thriller at 285.

Of the 17 kids Toppenish brought to Tacoma, 16 medaled.

Toppenish's four consecutive state titles, which included 31 individual champions, equals Sunnyside's AA run from 1977 to 1980 — the only two four-peats in Valley history.

Naches Valley’s Mitchell Helgert earned his second straight state title and had to overcome the Toppenish momentum to do it.

After edging the Wildcats’ Seth Ordaz 2-0 at district and 6-5 at regional, Helgert outlasted him again for a 4-2 win in the 160 final.

Helgert, who was a state runner-up as a freshman, finished 45-2 this season and 130-7 for his career.