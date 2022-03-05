Toppenish coaches believed a zone could effectively slow down Life Christian’s explosive offense by neutralizing its dominant inside presence in Saturday’s 1A boys third-place game at the SunDome.

The strategy brought substantial success early with a 9-0 run to begin the game until the Eagles created an offensive spark by knocking down a pair of outside looks. That spark turned into a full-blown fire for the Wildcats in the second quarter and they couldn’t account for an offensive burst sparked by a record-tying individual 3-point performance in a 78-68 loss.

Life Christian senior Marquis Trimble heard the crowd chanting his name after he sank five 3-pointers during one stretch of less than three minutes, and he finished the half 7-of-10 before adding an eighth later to match the tournament’s single-game record. Meanwhile, Toppenish’s offense went cold as the Eagles reeled off a lightning-fast 24-0 run during a 35-point second quarter to bury the Wildcats.

“They really run everything through their big and so if they’ve got guys shooting like that, it makes it really tough on us to really focus on him,” Toppenish assistant coach Joel Yellow Owl said. “It just opened everything up for them, made it tough on us and we stuck into that zone a little longer than we probably should wanted to.”

The Wildcats went back to their usual man-to-man and Life Christian still hit its 10th and 11th 3-pointers to stretch its lead out to 23 points to start the second half. A senior-laden Toppenish team with little depth couldn’t find enough energy for a comeback in its third game in three days, despite guard Riley Mesplie coming alive to score 12 of his 21 points after halftime.

He reached 1,000 career points in the fourth quarter, a milestone to mark his transformation from little-used role player as a freshman to co-SCAC player of the year this season. Mesplie, who struggled in Friday’s semifinal loss to No. 1 King’s, said he holds offers from a handful of Division II and III schools and plans to keep playing basketball.

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports. Rewind

“Riley’s just a resilient kid and so I think one thing that we were just trying to preach to him was just not to overthink things,” Yellow Owl said. “He finally started breaking through that a little bit today and so he should be proud of himself.”

Another one of Toppenish’s eight seniors, Adam Myers, rarely left Trimble’s side for much of the second half, holding the senior guard to just five more points for a game-high total of 26. The Wildcats’ 5-foot-6 guard also forced Clay Delp into a poor offensive game in a 58-54 win over Zillah in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Jason Grant finished out his illustrious career with 13 points and five rebounds. Yellow Owl said the senior who hopes to play college football somewhere tried to take advantage of his quickness inside but ran into some well-played help defense.

It won’t be easy to replace a senior class that added league and district titles to its accomplishments this season, two years after capturing CWAC league and district titles as well as a 2A sixth-place trophy. But the Wildcats will bring back a pair of strong building blocks with Shane Rivera, who scored eight points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, and Josh Perez, who added 19 points to finish with a team-best 62 for the tournament.

“Josh is a gamer and Shane’s ceiling is so high,” Yellow Owl said. “We wont be returning a whole lot, but I think with their leadership, it’s going to be key if we want to get back here next year.”