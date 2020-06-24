YAKIMA, Wash. — A delayed opening due to the coronavirus pandemic won't change high expectations and a commitment to quality for Yakima's first climbing gym.
With that in mind, High-Steppe Climbing center enlisted the help of one of the region's top route setters this week to create an accessible yet challenging environment for all skill levels. Portland's Molly Beard is the only woman to hold USA Climbing's top certification as a Level 5 National Chief route setter, a designation she earned in 2008.
She arrived at the facility Monday and will spend eight days working with Paul Horner and general manager Nathan Joyner to put up holds on the center's 7,500 square feet of climbing surface. Joyner said Beard's skills and experience should provide a huge asset in establishing the routes for the first 10-12 weeks after the center eventually opens.
"When you’re first opening up your goal is to try and have the facility just be as accessible and as fun as possible for the broadest range of the community," said Beard, who began training to set routes in 1995. "We try having routes for brand new climbers to come in and then we have, obviously, the steeper wall that’s a little more intimidating but having routes in there for more expert level climbers."
An overhang in the far corner ramps up the degree of difficulty and a similar range will be found on the freestanding boulder wall in the middle of the facility. The walls put in by Salt Lake City-based Vertical Solutions drew rave reviews from Beard, who's traveled to gyms around the country and set routes for three of USA Climbing's national competitions in 2008 and 2009.
Routes closer to the entrance will earn a 5.6 rating, the easiest possible. Beard said they should function almost like a ladder, allowing just about anyone to reach the top and gain some confidence.
Further down the rope walls steeper routes and smaller, more difficult-to-grab holds will be designed for more advanced climbers. Beard said it's crucial for her work to understand how climbing movement works, something Joyner said must be gained through experience.
"Either setting routes that are easier than my personal limit or harder than my personal limit, that’s a skillset to be able to do that," Joyner said. "So the things I was able to learn from Molly were invaluable."
The two met at Central Washington, where Beard set up routes for multiple regional and national competitions. She also learned about the enthusiasm for climbing of former CWU outdoor program director Ryan Hopkins, one of High-Steppe's co-owners.
Beard's extensive outdoor climbing exploits include trips to Greece and Spain, as well as the Tieton River Canyon, Leavenworth and Frenchman's Coulee near Vantage. But her career began 27 years ago in a climbing gym, which was somewhat uncommon at the time.
She helps set routes at new gyms about once every two or three years, so she's quite familiar with what a facility can do for a community like Yakima. Beard said gyms become a nexus for climbers, opening up a new world of possibilities.
"A new gym in a small community is a fantastic thing because you’re creating a space for the community to come and find each other, meet each other, for newer climbers to find a mentor or learn some skills from a more experienced climber or come take a class," Beard said. "It's that thing where everybody kind of gravitates into this place and really cool things can happen."
That's the goal for Joyner and the leadership team, which remains hopeful High-Steppe can open soon with significant safety precautions. Phase 2 could bring 1-on-1 or lessons and Joyner Phase 3 could allow a bigger opening with protocols such as two-hour shifts for climbers separated by cleaning, 30% capacity and mandatory masks for anyone not actively climbing.
Joyner and Beard both said the facility's set up to host major competitions, especially the 16-foot high bouldering wall specifically designed to meet national-level specifications. That should make it a terrific training ground for members, who will be able to sign up as soon as the doors open.
"We are planning a fundraiser and we are looking for ways to open our retail shop, "Joyner said. "We're just very optimistic about a really good turnout when we are able to open."