Top NCAA outdoor medals from the Valley
1, Willie Turner, Davis (Oregon State), 220y, 1970
1, Kelly Blair, Prosser (Oregon), heptathlon, 1993
2, Kelly Blair, Prosser (Oregon), heptathlon, 1994
3, Mark Babich, Toppenish (Washington State), javelin, 1986
3, Ja’Warren Hooker, Ellensburg (Washington), 100, 1998
4, Mike Blackmore, Prosser (Oregon), 5,000, 1985
5, Willie Turner, Davis (Oregon State), 100y, 1970
5, Camille Rivard, Eisenhower (Washington State), 1,500, 1986
5, Ja’Warren Hooker, Ellensburg (Washington), 200, 2001
6, Gary Gefre, East Valley (Washington), decathlon, 1980
6, Kelly Blair, Prosser (Oregon), heptathlon, 1991
6, Ja’Warren Hooker, Ellensburg (Washington), 200, 2000
7, Craig Everhart, Davis (UCLA), 400, 2006
8, Steve Frye, Yakima (Washington State), shot put, 1959
8, Willie Turner, Davis (Oregon State), 220y, 1969
8, Robert Price, Carroll (Washington State), steeplechase, 1991
8, Heather Heron, Eisenhower (San Diego State), 100 hurdles, 2005
Note: Hooker earned five medals at the NCAA Indoor national championships, highlighted by winning the 55-meter title in 1998 and finishing second in the 200 in 2001. Rivard was fourth in the Indoor 1,000 in 1985.