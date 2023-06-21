Yakima Valley’s two hottest hitters delivered once again Wednesday night at The Orchard.
The Pippins are still waiting for most of their hitters to find their stride nearly three weeks into the season.
Tommy Eisenstat stands out as a notable exception, and the Gonzaga infielder is showing no signs of slowing down. After solidifying himself as an everyday player with a strong sophomore season for the underachieving Bulldogs, he’s picked up where he left off and then some in Yakima.
“I’ve just been trying to hunt out the fastball and then get the hit, put a good swing on it,” Eisenstat said. “If it beats me it beats me.”
Eisenstat’s two-run single couldn’t prevent a 5-4 Pippins loss to Ridgefield, their second straight and the fifth time they’ve scored four runs or fewer in their last six games. But it gave Eisenstat his eighth multi-hit game of the season, including six in his last eight starts.
That approach helped him bat .269 in his first season at the Division I level, where Eisenstat said pitchers throw a lot more changeups and breaking balls. But he’s carried his momentum into the West Coast League and raised his average to .379 by going 2-for-4 Wednesday night.
He gave Yakima Valley its first two hits before Jake Borst singled with two outs in the sixth inning, and Jace Phelan tied the game on an RBI double in the eighth. Eisenstat said the Pippins need to stop the trend of falling behind and putting pressure on their struggling offense.
“We’ve been waiting until the seventh inning and then they score a couple runs and then we’ve got nine outs left to work with,” Eisenstat said. “So we’ve just got to jump on them early. Be aggressive early in the game.”
No one could do much of anything for either team in the first five innings, as the only two Ridgefield hitters to reach base took advantage of an error and an infield single. But Yakima Valley’s most reliable starter Ethan Salscheider, who lowered his ERA to 2.78, once again saw no run support and ran into trouble in the sixth, eventually leaving the game after a three-run double by Andy Ambriz.
Ridgefield scored the game-winning run on a controversial play at first base, when the umpire said Phelan came off the bag to field an errant throw for what would have been the third out. Krustangel protested the call for several minutes to no avail before the Pippins’ rally attempt ended on a diving catch in left field.
Yakima Valley’s lost the first two games of four consecutive series and will look to avoid getting swept for the first time this season when it hosts Ridgefield Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Selah graduate Dylan Bishop’s scheduled to make his third start of the summer.
Pippins highlights: Tommy Eisenstat 2-4; Jace Phelan 1-3, 2b, RBI.
