Ellensburg's boys clinched the No. 2 seed for next week's CWAC district playoffs, but it wasn't easy.
The Bulldogs needed to erase a nine-point deficit to force overtime for a 65-63 win at East Valley. Emmett Fenz scored six of his seven points and hit three of four free throws in overtime for Ellensburg, which was led by Cade Gibson's 19 points.
Tyrus Johnson scored 13 of his 24 points in the first quarter and Preston Sluder added 22 for the Red Devils, who finished their regular season after four games in four days. They could finish anywhere from third to fifth in the CWAC depending on Selah and Prosser's results Friday night.
Gavin Marrs, who recently returned from injury, recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds while coming up with five steals. JT Fenz scored 18 for the Bulldogs, who will conclude their regular season at home against Prosser Friday night.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 16, Conaway 2, Cade Gibson 19, Morrill 0, Nealey 0, Andaya 3, JT Fenz 18, E. Fenz 7, Lewis 0.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 1, Tyrus Johson 24, Esquivel 6, Field 0, Calhoun 0, Preston Sluder 22, Taylor 0, Staymates 0, Brady Locke 10.
Ellensburg=9=15=8=19=14=—=65
East Valley=20=11=10=10=12=—=63
Highlights: Gibson 5 assts; J. Fenz 4; Emmett Fenz 6 rebs; Marrs 10 rebs, 5 stls.
-
GRANDVIEW 63, OTHELLO 49: At Grandview, the Greyhounds wrapped up the league title, finishing 10-2. They are off until Feb. 12 when they host a district semifinal game.
Othello=8=5=14=22=—=49
Grandview=17=14=9=23=—=63
-
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 56, WENATCHEE 52 (OT): At Wenatchee, Max Garcia hit one of his three 3-pointers in OT and finished with 16 points for the Grizzlies.
Noah McNair pitched in a game-high 18 points and made 5 of 5 free throws in the final period and OT for Sunnyside (3-8, 9-9), which plays at Eisenhower on Feb. 11.
SUNNYSIDE — J. Montelongo 0, Ervin 0, Max Garcia 16, Brent Maldonado 12, Noah McNair 18, D. Salinas 0, Briones 3, R. Salinas 7, Ochoa 0.
WENATCHEE — Amezcua 7, Loidhamer 13, Bromiley 3, Burleson 13, Goodell 5, Cook 11.
Sunnyside=9=13=12=12=10=—=56
Wenatchee=12=6=14=14=6=—=52
Highlights: Garcia (S) 3 3p.
-
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 90, MABTON 70: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly made 10 of 14 shots, scored 23 points and hauled down 12 rebounds as the Warriors clinched the West title.
Cole Singer netted 20 points with two of his team's eight 3-pointers for Cle Elum (11-0, 15-1), which concludes league play on Friday at White Swan. Mabton finished 10-2 in league and will have the West's No. 2 seed for district next week.
MABTON — Scoring unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 2, Luke Chafin 11, Cole Singer 20, Joel Kelly 23, Dominick Johnson 14, Jett Favero 13, Smith 1, Montgomery 4, Ellison 2.
Mabton=17=10=19=24=—=70
Cle Elum=21=22=18=29=—=90
Highlights: Kelly (CE) 12 rebs, 7 assts; Johnson (CE) 10 rebs.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 43, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 41 (OT): At Sunnyside, Dash Bosma scored 20 points for the Knights, who trailed by nine after three quarters.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Smith 0, Bishop 9, McClure 5, Durham 8, Ott 2, Hayden 0, Jack Benson 19, Culver 0.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Van Wieringen 4, De Boer 0, Jech 3, Dash Bosma 20, B. Smeenk 4, Roedel 0, Cole Wagenaar 10.
Liberty Christian=10=8=12=9=4=—=43
Sunnyside Christian=10=7=4=18=2=—=41
-
GIRLS
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 48, OTHELLO 46: At Grandview, Cat Castro scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Greyhounds stormed back for the win. Natalee Trevino grabbed 12 rebounds for Grandview, which finished 7-5 in league and will have the No. 4 seed for next week's district tournament.
OTHELLO — Coronado 22, Perez 7, Garza 2, Andrade 7, Guzman 6, Pruneda 2.
GRANDVIEW — Trevino 9, Richey 8, Cat Castro 13, Castilleja 4, Black 7, Medina 7, Gutierrez 0, Olivarez 0, Copeland 0.
Othello=12=5=14=15=—=46
Grandview=10=6=9=23=—=48
Highlights: Natalee Trevino (G) 12 rebs; Jazmine Richey (G) 4 assts.
-
ELLENSBURG 63, EAST VALLEY 19: At East Valley, Dylan Philip scored 16 points and her younger sister, Jamison, added 15 to lead the unbeaten Bulldogs. They'll look to conclude their regular season at home against Prosser Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 6, Dylan Philip 16, Jamison Philip 15, L. Rogel 8, Q. Rogel 2, Kennedy 1, Johnson 2, Katie Blume 10, Ravet 0, Leishman 3.
EAST VALLEY — J. Mendoza 3, C. Mendoza 0, Taylor 2, Goodell 0, Wright 3, Wheeler 2, Morrison 2, Hambly 2, Elder 0, Gordon 5.
Ellensburg=12=25=16=10=—=63
East Valley=5=4=4=6=—=19
-
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 76, WENATCHEE 47: At Wenatchee.
-
EWAC WEST
MABTON 49, CLE ELUM 39: At Cle Elum, Alana Zavala's 16 points led the Vikings in their league finale as they finished 11-1 in the West. Mabton is playing a nonleague game on Friday at top-ranked Warden.
MABTON — Sanchez 4, Chavez 4, Alea Bonewell 12, Roettger 4, Ramirez 4, Macedo 4, Simpson 0, Aviles 0, Galarza 1, Alana Zavala 16.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 6, Bator 2, Singer 2, Santiago 1, Gracie Glondo 14, Martin 5, Ellison 9.
Mabton=8=6=20=15=—=49
Cle Elum=10=7=8=14=—=39
Highlights: Esmerelda Sanchez (M) 6 assts, 3 stls; Jasmin Chavez (M) 8 rebs, 5 stls; Kierrah Roettger 8 rebs; Martin (CE) 11 rebs.
