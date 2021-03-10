The Yakima Sports Commission and Sozo Sports Complex announced a partnership Wednesday to add three new Yakima 5Ks.
Rich Austin, the commission’s director of sports development, said they’ve been working with Sozo to create new opportunities since last fall. That resulted in the Yakima Super 5K set for May 8, the Bubbles and Brews 5K on June 12, and the Mud, Sweat and Beers 5K on July 10.
“We’re going to be announcing things as we go along,” Austin said. “We’re looking forward to having some fun events and get out and get some sunshine and hopefully see other people.”
Registration should be available by next week with a discount for those who sign up for all three events, as well as group discounts. Participants in the Bubbles and Brews 5K must be 21 and over since beer and wine will be offered at the finish line, and a 1K Tasting Walk is also available.
Prizes will be offered for the best superhero or villain costumes at the Super 5K, and Austin said the Mud, Sweat and Beers 5K should look similar to the old Pirate Plunder Adventure Race. However, obstacles in the new race will focus more on lower body strength and kids can participate in a shorter version called Muddy Buddies.
Austin said all COVID-19 regulations will be followed and plenty of handwashing stations and personal protection equipment will be made available. The commission’s still working on race fees, but Austin said they should all be affordable with the Bubbles and Brews 5K likely to be more expensive.