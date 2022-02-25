RICHLAND — Benemi Sanchez's runner in the lane off a rebound with seven seconds left lifted Sunnyside's girls to an upset over No. 10 Chiawana in Class 4A regional basketball Friday night.
The 15th-seeded Grizzlies (12-11) advance to the 4A state tournament and will play the Richland-Sumner loser on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Sunnyside led 41-35 after three quarters and absorbed a 12-0 run by Chiawana in the final period. After Sanchez's basket, the Riverhawks (17-7) missed two free throws with less than a second remaining.
Junior Jansyn Carrizales hit three of Sunnyside's nine 3-pointers and scored 15 points and Sanchez finished with 12 points. The Grizzlies made 19 of 38 shots from the field.
SUNNYSIDE — Romero 2, Benemi Sanchez 12, Ramirez 4, Wilson 7, Jansyn Carrizales 15, Hernandez 7, Zamora 5.
CHIAWANA — Heavens 9, Ellerd 0, Crtwright 3, Tijerina 7, Foster 8, Woolf 2, Malia Ruud 22, Bunger 0.
Sunnyside=11=13=17=11=—=52
Chiawana=15=7=13=16=—=51
Highlights: Mia Hernandez 8 rebs; Carrizales 3-3 3p.
-
2A REGIONAL
PROSSER 75, ENUMCLAW 55: At Richland, Halle Wright broke out for 29 points and 16 rebounds and Prosser pulled away with a 46-point second half.
The Mustangs (18-6) advance to the 2A state tournament in the SunDome next week and will play the Port Angeles-Hudson's Bay loser on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Malia Cortes hit three 3-pointers, scored 15 points and added four assists, and freshman Laylee Dixon had 15 points and eight rebounds for Prosser, which made 27 of 37 free throws.
Wright and Dixon combined to make 20 of 27 from the foul line.
ENUMCLAW — DeMarco 0, DeGroot 3, Lindberg 4, Charlee Torgison 15, Firnkoess 6, Swanson 2, Harderson 3, Rosalie Penke 12, Hannah Penke 10.
PROSSER — Chavez 0, Groeneveld 3, Milanez 6, Maljaars 2, Malia Cortes 15, Ibarra 0, Laylee Dixon 15, Blair 2, Taylor 3, Gomez 0, Halle Wright 29, Cox 0.
Enumclaw=13=11=13=18=—=55
Prosser=12=17=19=27=—=75
Highlights: Wright 16 rebs, 5 stls, 3 blks; Dixon 8 rebs; Cortes 4 assts, 3-4 3p.
-
1A REGIONAL
TOPPENISH 60, TENINO 55: At W.F. West, junior Alvina Meninick canned three 3-pointers and scored 20 points and sophomore Jadyn Johnson netted six of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to victory.
The Wildcats (17-7) advance to the 1A state tournament in the SunDome and will play the Zillah-Montesano loser on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
With the score tied at 53-53 late in the fourth quarter, Johnson and Tati Camacho made back-to-back field goals for a 57-53 lead and Johnson added three free throws in the final minute to ice it. Camacho, a freshman, finished with 12 points.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 20, Cuevas 3, B. Peters 5, Tati Camacho 12, Hill 0, C. Peters 7, Sanchez 2, Jadyn Johnson 11, McCord 0..
TENINO — Grace Vestal 19, Letts 2, Severse 7, Ashley Schow 18, Hunter 9.
Toppenish=13=21=15=11=—=60
Tenino=16=12=12=15=—=55
Highlights: Johnson 12 rebs, 4 assts, 4 blks.
-
WAPATO 78, OVERLAKE 45: At Davis, Trinity Wheeler scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half and KK Bass netted 20 points with four 3-pointers for the Wolves.
Ninth-seeded Wapato (19-4) moves on to the 1A state tournament on Wednesday in the SunDome and will play the Seattle Academy-Lynden Christian loser at 9 p.m.
OVERLAKE — Hwang 4, Li 2, Lecks 6, A. Sapirstein 7, Rachel Sapirstein 24, Davis 2.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 23, Grunlose 0, Semone Kenoras 12, Hamilton 2, Alvarado 0, Tillequots 0, Garza 0, Espinoza 9, KK Bass 20, Crystal Colin 10, Goudy 2, Gonzalez 0.
Overlake=8=14=13=10=—=45
Wapato=29=24=11=14=—=78
Highlights: Bass 4 3p.
-
2B REGIONAL
ADNA 66, GRANGER 44: At W.F. West, Cassandra Herrera scored 15 points for the No. 16 seed Spartans in a loser-out game against 2B's No. 9 seed. Granger finished its season 14-8.
GRANGER — Torres 0, Cruz 0, Alaniz 1, Franco 1, Cassandra Herrera 15, Quinonez 6, Chavez 3, Carrasco 4, Ramos 5, Vasquez 9.
ADNA — A. Humphrey 0, White 2, Brooklyn Loose 23, Kaylin Todd 12, Guard 0, Faith Wellander 18, N. Loose 3, K. Von Moos 1, A. Von Moos 0, Hallom 7, K. Humphrey 0, Chapman 0.
Granger=19=10=3=12=—=44
Adna=15=21=16=14=—=66
-
COLLEGES
CWU softball earns split
LACEY — Isabel Womack threw a three-hit shutout to lead Central Washington to a 1-0 win over St. Martin's in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.
The senior from Hillsboro, Ore., fanned five and walked one over seven innings and improved to 3-0. Myiah Seaton drove in the lone run in the first inning and was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI in the opener, which the Saints won 6-2.
The Wildcats (4-5) host Simon Fraser on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
Game 1: St. Martins 6, CWU 2. Highlights: Myiah Seaton 2-3, 2b, RBI; Harlee Carpenter 1-3, 2b, run; Makayla Miller 2.1 IP, 0 runs.
Game 2: CWU 1, St. Martin's 0. Highlights: Isabel Womack CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 1 BB, 5 K; Brooke Jordan 1-2, 2b; Myiah Seaton 1-3, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.