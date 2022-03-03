SPOKANE — Slow it down, keep controlling the pace and grind it out.

Sunnyside Christian's tried and true formula for success, which has produced 11 state titles, proved highly effective again on Thursday as the Knights defeated Moses Lake Christian 39-36 in a Class 1A state quarterfinal at the Spokane Arena.

Junior Cole Wagenaar scored a game-high 15 points, hauled down eight rebounds and had four assists for fifth-seeded SC, which avenged a regular-season loss to No. 6 MLC.

The Knights held a 15-10 lead at halftime and extended it to 29-21 after three quarters. Senior Justin Van Wieringen grabbed six rebounds.

After a 65-59 setback to No. 4 Willapa Valley in regional play, the Knights reached the quarterfinals by beating Crosspoint 59-49 on Wednesday as Wagenaar and Van Wieringen both produced double-doubles.

Willapa Valley got knocked into the consolation bracket on Thursday, falling to No. 3 Northwest Yeshiva in the first quarterfinal of the day. Northwest Yeshiva will play No. 1 Almira-Coulee-Hartline in Friday's first semifinal at 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Christian (19-6) will play in the 5:30 p.m. semifinal against second-seeded Cusick, which defeated DeSales 74-65 on Thursday.

SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Van Wieringen 5, Jech 7, Bosma 8, Roedel 0, Cole Wagenaar 15, Smeenk 4. Totals 14-40 9-17 39.

MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN — J. Boorman 6, Ja. Robertson 3, Pierre Boorman 14, Jo. Robertson 2, Podolyn 5, K. Boorman 0, Chavez 0, Jones 6. Totals 14-51 5-10 36.

Sunnyside Chr.=6=9=14=10=—=39

Moses Lake Chr.=3=7=11=15=—=36

Highlights: Wagenaar (SC) 8 rebs, 4 assts; Justin Van Wieringen (SC) 6 rebs, 2 blks; Jacob Boorman (MLC) 12 rebs.