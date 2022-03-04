SPOKANE — A fast start and some sharp shooting made all the difference in Cusick’s 59-48 victory over Sunnyside Christian in the Class 1B state semifinals on Friday at the Spokane Arena.
The second-seeded Panthers scored 24 points in the first quarter and shot 50% for the game to fend off the Knights, who were bidding to become the program’s 12th team to reach the championship final.
Colton Seymour, a 5-8 senior guard, made 8 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers, scored 21 points and added nine assists, five rebounds and three steals for Cusick (22-1), which started the season 19-0 before falling in its district final to Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 56-54.
The Panthers will get another crack at top-seed ACH, which defeated Northwest Yeshiva 52-43 in the other semifinal. The title game is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Cole Wagenaar scored 12 points with two 3-pointers and five rebounds and Justin Van Wieringen had 10 points, six boards and three assists for the fifth-seeded Knights, who struggled from the perimeter with 5-for-28 shooting from 3-point distance. Cusick made 7 of 15 3-pointers.
Sunnyside Christian (19-7) will play for third and fifth place against No. 3 Northwest Yeshiva at 9 p.m. on Saturday. The game was moved to a later time because Northwest Yeshiva, making its first-ever state appearance, is a Jewish private school from Mercer Island that recognizes the Sabbath.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Justin Van Wieringen 10, Jech 5, Bosma 7, Roedel 2, Cole Wagenaar 12, Berg 3, Duim 0, De Boer 3, Jansen 0, B. Smeenk 6, C. Smeenk 0. Totals 19-54 5-7 48.
CUSICK — B. Seymour 7, Colton Seymour 21, Louse Cullooyah 12, Nomee 4, Celias Holmes 13, Wardrop 0, Fountain 0, Campbell 0, Dick 0, Edmiston 0, Fornies 2, Haynes 0. Totals 23-46 6-8 59.
Sunnyside Chr. 12 11 13 12 — 48
Cusick 24 13 8 14 — 59
Highlights: Van Wieringen (SC) 6 rebs, 3 assts; Dash Bosma (SC) 3 stls; Wagenaar (SC) 5 rebs; Kyden Nomee (C) 9 rebs; C. Seymour (C) 3-5 3p, 9 assts, 5 rebs, 3 stls.
