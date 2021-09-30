Course records for the Sunfair Invitational have become so elevated by so many years of elite racing that the question arises: Are they untouchable?
Two years ago, Eisenhower’s Jonas Price took a crack at the boys’ 28-year-old record and his valiant charge came up eight seconds short.
In early March this year, Issaquah’s Julia David Smith came to Yakima with the expressed intent to give the girls’ 10-year-old record — held by an Olympian — her best shot. But that attempt, like Price’s, lacked a supporting push.
This Saturday we’ll see if Franklin Park can once again protect its past when Kamiakin senior Isaac Teeples lines up for the 48th annual cross country meet, which will return to its seven-flight varsity format after the previous edition was postponed six months and reduced in scope due to COVID limitations.
Grade school and sub-varsity races start at 8:45 a.m., the first varsity flight is slated for noon and the elite finales will begin at 3 p.m. for boys and 3:30 for girls.
Teeples is on the same kind of record-setting tear that Price was two years ago, having taken the Apple Ridge three-mile standard down to 14:26 on Sept. 18 before breaking Price’s Bellevue Invite mark with a 5,000-meter career best of 14:55 last week.
At Apple Ridge, Teeples got plenty of help while being chased by Selah’s Cooper Quigley, whose 14:37 was also well under the previous record. Quigley, however, won’t be at Sunfair and will instead be making a recruiting visit to the University of Arizona.
That doesn’t mean Teeples, who already owns a piece of Sunfair history with the sophomore course record, will be making a solo effort in a bid to challenge the 1993 mark of 14:48 held by Mead’s Matt Davis. Lakes junior Cruize Corvin, the son of two-time state champion Curt Corvin, was just seven seconds off Teeples’ pace at Bellevue and raced here as a freshman two years ago.
In the girls race, Ellensburg’s Kate Laurent, who’s been racing at Sunfair since she was a seventh-grader, will take her shot at the big prize in her final tour of the terraces. Laurent was second to Smith in the spring Sunfair in March, and she showed excellent form two weeks ago while taking down the Apple Ridge course record by 27 seconds.
The Valley’s last girls winner at Sunfair was Eisenhower’s Aleah Thome in 1994.
Ellensburg’s girls are ranked second in 2A this week and will see plenty of top-tier competition both locally — Eisenhower and West Valley are No. 8 and 10 in 4A — and statewide with Mead currently No. 1 in 3A.
Kamiakin, the three-time reigning 3A boys state champion, is ranked No. 1 in 4A and will be chasing the perfection it just missed two years ago at Sunfair. The Braves won six of the seven flights and scored eight points, the lone non-victory was Teeples finishing second to Price in a sophomore record of 15:12.
Sunfair’s 20-team field includes seven local teams, two from Idaho and one from Oregon.
