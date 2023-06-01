Summer baseball arrives on Saturday in a big way.
The Yakima Pepsi Beetles are hosting an alumni doubleheader, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak have its season-opening twin bill at home, and the All-State Feeder Game will be held in Richland.
The Beetles will have a Junior alumni game at 3 p.m. followed by the Seniors game at 5 at Parker Faller Field. There's no cost for spectators.
The Pepsi Pak, last year's American Legion state champion, will host the Northwest Blaze for a twin bill on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. followed by a single game on Sunday at 11 a.m.
The Columbia Basin Series at Richland will feature a Valley team vs. a Tri-City squad at 3 p.m. There will be two seven-inning games with 10 players nominated for the All-State Series in Yakima on June 24-25.
Valley roster: Chase Hansen, Davis; Nathan Gonzalez, Davis; Caleb Bogart, Cle Elum; Joel Kelly, Cle Elum; Carlos Guillen, Grandview; Gelo Cardenas, Grandview; Cole Judkins, Grandview; Conner Coles, Kittitas; Brendan Berk, Selah; Rykker Schilperoort, Sunnyside Christian; Caden Garcia, Toppenish; Nico Ramos, Toppenish; Brody Mills, West Valley; John Sullivan, West Valley; Tommy Meluskey, West Valley; Kaden Haffner, Zillah; Kiezer Cochran, Zillah.
-
HIGH SCHOOLS
Carrizales earns CBBN award
Sunnyside senior and three-sport standout Jansyn Carrizales has been awarded the CBBN's $1,000 Jill Kuntz Memorial Scholarship.
Eastmont's Eamon Monahan received the league's top male scholarship.
Girls nominated for the Kuntz scholarship included Davis' Shaela Allen-Greggs, Eisenhower's Isabela Alvarado, and West Valley's Haley Betterton.
Finalists for the boys award included Davis' Morgan Rodriguez, Eisenhower's Mark Stephens, Sunnyside's Aiden Cazares, and West Valley's Jackson May.
-
CWAC awards for Mattson, Davis
Selah’s Kieryann Mattson and Ellensburg’s Sean Davis, both three-sport standouts, have received the CWAC’s $1,000 scholarships.
Mattson competed in cross country, basketball, and track and field for the Vikings during her final campaign, which wrapped up with a fifth-place medal in the javelin at last week’s Class 2A track and field championships. She plans to attend Linfield University in McMinnville, Ore.
Davis, who played football, golf, and was a second-team all-conference wrestler that placed sixth in Class 2A at 182 pounds, plans to attend Central Washington University and join the Wildcats’ nationally-ranked rugby program.
-
Selah's Kinley in decathlon
Selah junior Evan Kinley will compete in the annual Washington State Multi-Event Championships on Friday and Saturday at Lake Stevens.
Kinley is the Valley's lone entry in the 10-event decathlon, which has a field of 32 athletes.
Kinley is among the CWAC's top athletes in the javelin, high jump and pole vault. He won the district title in the javelin with a season best of 149-9.
-
All-State girls hoops set
Fifteen players from the Valley are set to play in the 26th annual All-State girls basketball games in Spokane on June 17.
Three East vs. West games will be played at 1:30 (2B-1B), 3:30 (2A-1A) and 5:30 (4A-3A). The 2A-1A East squad will include three players — Rylee Leishman, Quinn Rogel and Jamison Philip — from Ellensburg's unbeaten state championship team.
Local players
2B-1B: Julia George, Yakama Tribal; Gwen Dawes, Yakama Tribal; Taylor Andringa, Sunnyside Christian.
2A-1A: KK Bass, Wapato; Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg; Ellie Bost, La Salle; Alvina Meninick, Toppenish; Trinity Wheeler, Wapato; Quinn Rogel, Ellensburg; Jamison Philip, Ellensburg.
4A-3A: Esmeralda Galindo, Davis; Mary Jones, Eisenhower; Laiken Hill, West Valley; Nevaeh Lopez, Eisenhower; Jansyn Carrizales, Sunnyside.
-
MEETINGS
QBs meet at YMCA
Herald-Republic sports editor Scott Spruill and assistant sports editor Michael Ambrose will be featured guests at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon, which will be held at the Chesterley Park YMCA, 3800 River Road.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday. Lunch will be available, and the public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.