PASCO — While the manner in which it qualified caused some irksome feelings for Eisenhower’s boys cross country team, the Cadets did nothing but celebrate on Saturday at the Class 4A state championships.
And for Ike’s Hannah Hilton, what seemed impossible not that long ago became reality as she, too, celebrated a day to remember at wind-swept Sun Willows Golf Course.
After a runner-up finish to West Valley at district knocked Eisenhower’s boys down to eighth in the state poll, the Cadets came here looking for redemption and got it in a big way with a third-place trophy as senior Amha Alemeneh and sophomore Aiden Waddle led the way with podium medals.
In the earlier girls race, Hilton shaved 70 places off her effort from two years ago as a sophomore with a stellar ninth-place run.
West Valley finished seventh in boys and eighth in girls and narrowly missed putting their leaders on the podium.
Alemeneh finished 13th in 16:23 and Waddle was the field’s second-fastest sophomore in 16th with a time of 16:30.
“The boys were not happy with how they ran at district and they went out and competed today,” said Ike coach Phil English, whose daughter Liza coached Issaquah to second place. “We had a strong performance all the way through and I couldn’t be more proud about that. They were ready to run today.”
Juniors Nathan Johnson and Oscar Lopez and senior Mario Cervantes Reyes completed the scoring five for Ike, which came in with 152 points ahead of Tahoma’s 168 in fourth. Tahoma came in ranked second.
West Valley’s boys tallied 189 points in seventh as district champion Caden Casteel was 19th in 16:35, the field’s next fastest sophomore behind Waddle.
In the girls race, four leaders broke away early with Hilton and teammate Isabella Alvarado pacing a large group of a dozen runners that came through the first mile in 5:48. Hilton held her ground through two miles and never slipped out of the top 10 en route to a finish of 18:54.
“I kept telling myself all week the goal was a podium finish (top 16), but honestly I never thought I could do something like that,” she said. “Being a senior definitely helped because I trained hard for this and I really wanted to run well in my last race. I ran 21 minutes here when I was a freshman, so I’ve come a long ways.”
West Valley followed with a tight trio as sophomore twins Katie and Nicole Murdock finished 18th and 20th, respectively, and Skye Stenehjem, also a 10th-grader, was 30th. They were separated by 17 seconds.
“We helped pace each other for the first half and that made it a little easier,” said Katie Murdock. “We were hoping for the top 20 so for our first time (at state) that’s pretty good. Exhausting, though.”
Ike’s hopes of a higher finish were dealt a setback when Alvarado, the district champion, encountered physical issues during the second mile and slipped back to the team’s fifth spot.
In the ambulatory race, Davis junior Julian Rivera was second — two spots up from 2019 when he was a freshman.
Ambulatory
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.