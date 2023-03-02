Prosser won't want to remember much about Thursday's quarterfinal against R.A. Long.
The typically explosive Mustangs scored a season-low and made only one jump shot in the second half, a turnaround six-footer by Koby McClure to open their scoring in the third quarter.
Despite those offensive struggles, coach Toby Cox and his players can take away one important accomplishment from an ugly, low-scoring affair on both sides. They advanced to Friday's 2A semifinals thanks to a 47-44 win over the No. 8 seed Lumberjacks.
"Honestly, I don’t think either team deserved to win that game," Cox said. "Not real happy with the way we played, but at this time of the year we’re still getting the win and that’s the main thing."
Everything looked great for the Mustangs early in their first game since winning the CWAC district title a week ago, as Isaak Hultberg knocked down their first 3-point attempt and they raced out to a 7-0 lead. By the end of the quarter, they'd stretched it out to 17-7 thanks to an aggressive trapping defense and an 8-3 rebounding edge.
But a group that makes nine 3-pointers per game and hadn't made less than four all season went ice-cold, finishing 1-of-15 from beyond the arc. RA Long dominated the second quarter, tying the score at 25 on a shot by Lonnie Brown Jr. just before the buzzer.
Prosser's free throw shooting provided a critical silver lining as it made 12 of 12 before a late miss, including 6 of 6 by Max Flores. He scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as a valuable presence inside while the Mustangs' dynamic perimeter play went missing.
"(At) halftime we came out stronger, a stronger mentality, stronger everything physical," Flores said. "We just had to come back from that disastrous second quarter."
Defensively, that meant finding ways to stop Cavin Holden, who ended up scoring a game-high 23 points and dishing out five assists for RA Long. Kory McClure tried to shadow him in a box-and-one, occasionally allowing open looks for the other Lumberjacks.
They hit a couple but mostly struggled just like Prosser at the other end, and the Mustangs' pressure defense continued to force turnovers. They took advantage of 13 steals to produce multiple transition layups, including two during a decisive 10-0 run midway through the fourth quarter.
"If we don’t get those the way we were shooting today we put up 25 points for the full game," Cox said. "We have to play better."
Flores said those points off turnovers gave the whole team a huge boost, and he also delivered a crucial putback during that run. The 6-4 center said his team's poor shooting caused a lot of stress, so they just tried to stay calm and find other ways to score.
Even when the two teams played at the Moda Center in December on a court featuring only an NBA 3-point line, Prosser still made five threes in a 61-59 win. RA Long also scored a season-low on Thursday, one day after a 56-39 win over West Valley of Spokane.
Another rematch awaits the Mustangs in Friday's 5:30 p.m. semifinal against Lynden, which doubled up North Kitsap 68-34 on Thursday. Prosser shot 7-of-16 from beyond the arc in a 59-53 loss to the Lyncs at the SunDome Shootout back in December.
Prosser's only free throw miss of the quarterfinals came on the front end of a one-and-one with 11 seconds left, allowing RA Long one last chance to tie. A desperation 3-pointer came up short, a fitting end to a game both teams would prefer to forget.
RA LONG — Cavin Holden 23, Lonnie Brown Jr. 10, Jenkins 4, Gabbard 3, Cook 2, Rothwell 0, Milian 0. 16-41 6-6 44.
PROSSER — Max Flores 12, JJ Reyes 10, Koby McClure 10, Hultberg 9, Kor. McClure 6, Peters 0, Russell 0, Bailey 0. Totals 17-54 12-13 47.
RA Long=7=18=8=11=—=44
Prosser=17=8 =6=16=—=47
3-point goals: RA Long 6-22 (Holden 3-9, Brown Jr. 2-9, Gabbard 1-1). Rebounds: RA Long 33 (Jenkins 10), Prosser 29 (Flores 10). Turnovers: RA Long 21, Prosser 7. Assists: RA Long 9 (Holden 5), Prosser 11 (Reyes 4, Kor. McClure 4). Steals: RA Long 5 (Holden 3), Prosser 13 (Kor. McClure 4, Kob. McClure 3, Reyes 3). Fouls: RA Long 11, Prosser 11. Fouled out: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.