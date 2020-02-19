YAKIMA, Wash. — Prosser’s Coleman Wright will take his third crack at making the championship finals at the Class 2A-1A state swimming and diving championships in Federal Way this weekend.
The Valley’s best in five events this winter, Wright is seeded ninth in his two specialities — the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle. A top-eight finish in Friday’s prelims is required to make Saturday’s ‘A’ finals, and Wright’s highest finish came last year as a sophomore when he placed 10th in the 500 free with his career best of 4:59.98.
Selah’s 200 medley relay is seeded sixth and the Vikings, along with Wright, are the only local single-digit seeds in the field.
The CWAC did, however, greatly increase its number of state qualifiers when 19 extra entries — beyond the top-two automatics — were granted wildcard berths. The ‘B’ finals on Saturday are contested among prelim qualifiers No. 9 through 16.
The lone entries from the Valley in the 4A state meet are Eisenhower juniors divers Joseph Oplinger and Tyke Stewart. Oplinger is seeded 10th.
On Friday, 4A prelims start at 9:45 a.m. and 2A-1A prelims begin at 2 p.m. Saturday’s finals start with 4A at 9:15 a.m. followed by 2A-1A at 2:10 p.m.
Entries and results can be found at www.wiaa.com
Local qualifiersCLASS 4A
Eisenhower: Joseph Oplinger, jr., diving (10, seed); Tyke Stewart, jr., diving (17).
CLASS 2A-1A
Selah: Charles Hudson, fr., 50 free (15, seed), 100 free (16); Liam Cavanaugh, jr., 200 IM (19), 100 fly (24); Michael Ozanich, so., 200 IM (22), 100 breast (19); Cooper Vick, jr., 100 back (12); Michael Strand, jr., 100 breast (21); 200 medley relay (6); 200 free relay (12); 400 free relay (13).
Prosser: Coleman Wright, jr., 200 IM (9), 500 free (9); Austin Beierle, sr., 200 IM (24); 200 medley relay (15); 400 free relay (11).
Naches Valley: Maxx Black, sr., 200 free (17), 100 free (15); 200 free relay (22).
Zillah: Ian Muffet, fr., 200 IM (15), 100 breast (11).
Toppenish: Jaxon Smith, jr., 100 breast (20); 200 medley relay (23).
East Valley: Matthew Bombard, sr., 100 back (24); 200 free relay (18).
Valley leaders200 medley relay: Selah (Vick, Ozanich, L. Cavanaugh, Hudson) 1:44.62, Prosser 1:50.14, Eisenhower 1:51.26, Toppenish 1:54.01, West Valley 1:55.15.
200 free: Coleman Wright (Prosser) 1:53.93, Maxx Black (Naches Valley) 1:56.70, Austin Beierle (Prosser) 2:01.60, Roman Rossmeisl (West Valley) 2:05.07, Thane Everett (Prosser) 2:06.70.
200 IM: Coleman Wright (Prosser) 2:05.83, Ian Muffet (Zillah) 2:12.78, Liam Cavanaugh (Selah) 2:13.80, Michael Ozanich (Selah) 2:16.23, Maxx Black (Naches Valley) 2:16.34.
50 free: Sam Bagnall (West Valley) 22.96, Charles Hudson (Selah) 23.14, Jaxon Smith (Toppenish) 24.03, Christian Malave (Prosser) 24.08, Gabe McMillan (Selah) 24.13.
Diving (11): Joseph Oplinger (Eisenhower) 360.05, Tyke Stewart (Eisenhower) 306.55, Heri Sanchez (Eisenhower) 163.10.
100 fly: Coleman Wright (Prosser) 56.88, Cooper Vick (Selah) 58.24, Liam Cavanaugh (Selah) 58.82, Michael Strand (Selah) 59.81, Emiliano Zuniga (Toppenish) 1:01.32.
100 free: Sam Bagnall (West Valley) 51.28, Maxx Black (Naches Valley) 51.34, Charles Hudson (Selah) 51.49, Coleman Wright (Prosser) 52.26, Matthew Bombard (East Valley) 54.00.
500 free: Coleman Wright (Prosser) 5:07.50, Jacob Gano (East Valley) 5:34.85, Maxx Black (Naches Valley) 5:42.71, Roman Rossmeisl (West Valley) 5:47.88, Reilly Cavanaugh (Selah) 5:48.88.
200 free relay: Selah (Hudson, Ziegler, Vick, McMillan) 1:36.07, Eisenhower 1:40.64, West Valley 1:41.15, East Valley 1:41.39, Naches Valley 1:42.52.
100 back: Coleman Wright (Prosser) 57.79, Cooper Vick (Selah) 59.80, Logan Magalei (Eisenhower) 1:02.27, Matthew Bombard (East Valley) 1:03.05, Tyke Stewart (Eisenhower) 1:03.13.
100 breast: Ian Muffet (Zillah) 1:05.89, Coleman Wright (Prosser) 1:06.09, Michael Ozanich (Selah) 1:06.86, Jaxon Smith (Toppenish) 1:07.34, Michael Strand (Selah) 1:07.44.
400 free relay: Prosser (Wright, Rude, Malave, Everett) 3:33.35, Selah 3:38.85, Eisenhower 3:52.25, West Valley 3:54.73, Naches Valley 3:56.05.