A day after putting up 26 points in the first quarter and hitting nine 3-pointers, Prosser’s boys had their dangerous shooting touch escape them on Thursday.

Fourth-seeded Pullman certainly had something to do with that.

The Greyhounds were the ones with the hot hand, shooting 61.8% and rushing away with a 47-point second half en route to a 78-48 quarterfinal victory in the Class 2A boys quarterfinals in the SunDome.

Jaedyn Brown, a 6-3 junior, made 10 of 17 shots and scored 24 points to lead Pullman (22-2) to its 10th straight victory and into Friday’s semifinals against No. 1 North Kitsap at 7:15 p.m.

Payton Rogers was 8-for-14 from the field for 18 points for the Greyhounds, who led 31-25 at the break but took control with a 27-3 burst in the third quarter.

Prosser (15-11), seeded 14th but coming off a 72-67 win over No. 6 White River, will play a loser-out game on Friday against No. 7 Port Angeles at 12:15 p.m. The winner of that game will play for fourth and sixth on Saturday.

Freshman Koby McClure followed up his 14-point effort against White River with 13 points and three of Prosser’s six 3-pointers against Pullman.

-

1A GIRLS

CASHMERE 50, ZILLAH 45: The third-seeded Bulldogs held on after building a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s quarterfinal.

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports. Rewind

Riley Johnson and Kaitlyn Bjorklund scored 15 points apiece for Cashmere (20-1), which advances to Friday’s semifinal at 9 p.m. to face the winner of Thursday’s late quarterfinal between Nooksack Valley and Wapato.

Sophomore D’Ana Esquivel led Zillah with 17 points and three 3-pointers and Brynn Widner netted 12 points. The fifth-seeded Leopards cut the deficit to five several times in the final period.

Cashmere won the battle of the boards, 33-21, and held Zillah to 28.3% shooting.

Zillah (17-5), which beat Toppenish in Wednesday’s loser-out round, will play an elimination game on Friday at 2 p.m. against another SCAC West foe, Wapato, which fell to Nooksack Valley in Thursday’s late game. The winner of that 2 p.m. game will play for fourth and sixth place on Saturday.

-

NOOKSACK VALLEY 50, WAPATO 37: The No. 9 Wolves gave the second-seeded Pioneers a good run after falling behind 42-25 after three quarters, rallying within 10 on several possessions in the final period.

KK Bass made three 3-pointers, netted 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Wolves, and Trinity Wheeler had nine points and four boards.

Devin Coppinger had 15 points and nine rebounds for Nooksack Valley, which opened a gap with a 13-4 third quarter.

Wapato (20-5) will now take on Zillah for the fourth time this season in a loser-out game on Friday at 2 p.m. This will be the third time this week that SCAC West teams have matched up at state. Zillah and Toppenish played boys and girls games in the SunDome.