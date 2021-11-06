VALLEY’S BEST
BOYS
Time Runner School Grade
15:38 Cooper Quigley Selah Sr.
16:18 Eric Swedin Selah Jr.
16:23 Amha Alemeneh Eisenhower Sr.
16:30 Aiden Waddle Eisenhower So.
16:35 Caden Casteel West Valley So.
16:37 Nicolas Spencer East Valley So.
16:46 Max Hutton West Valley Jr.
16:47 Nathan Johnson Eisenhower Jr.
16:49 Emil Miller West Valley Jr.
16:57 Oscar Lopez Eisenhower Jr.
16:57 Nathan Ditto West Valley Sr.
GIRLS
Time Runner School Grade
18:36 Kate Laurent Ellensburg Sr.
18:54 Hannah Hilton Eisenhower Sr.
19:17 Katie Murdock West Valley So.
19:21 Nicole Murdock West Valley So.
19:34 Skye Stenehjem West Valley So.
19:46 Brooke Miles Naches Valley So.
20:05 Crystal Colin Wapato Sr.
20:11 Olive Clark Eisenhower Fr.
20:27 Alyssa Arias Chavez Eisenhower Sr.
21:00 Kara Mickelson Eisenhower Sr.
BOYS
Class 4A
Team trophies: Kamiakin 81, Issaquah 126, Eisenhower 152, Tahoma 168. Local: 7, West Valley 189.
Winner: Isaac Teeples (Kamiakin) 14:57.
Locals: 13, Amha Alemeneh (Ike) 16:23; 16, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 16:30; 19, Caden Casteel (WV) 16:35; 34, Max Hutton (WV) 16:46; 35, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 16:47; 40, Emil Miller (WV) 16:49; 50, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 16:57; 51, Nathan Ditto (WV) 16:57; 89, Mario Cervantes Reyes (Ike) 17:22; 97, Fernando Ibarra (Ike) 17:27; 109, Charlie Naught (WV) 17:36; 120, Boden Alderson (Ike) 17:43; 124, Caleb Stephenson (Ike) 17:47; 144, Ethan Connell (WV) 18:20.
Class 3A
Team trophies: Blanchet 88, Gig Harbor 111, Mead 158, North Central 160.
Winner: William Schneider (Blanchet) 15:17.
Class 2A
Team trophies: Squalicum 77, Selah 99, Sehome 124, Bellingham 135.
Winner: Cooper Quigley (Selah) 15:38.
Locals: 8, Eric Swedin (Se) 16:18; 14, Nicolas Spencer (East Valley) 16:37; 27, Nathan Shipley (Se) 17:01; 29, Chase Perez (Ellensburg) 17:04; 42, Lukkes Hultberg (Prosser) 17:21; 45, Sam Anderson (Se) 17:23; 52, Jeremy Wallace (Ell) 17:27; 69, Jonathan Orozco (Se) 17:41; 77, Mac Steele (Ell) 17:49; 83, Jared Briggs (Se) 17:54; 138, Moon Thompson (Se) 18:53; 142, Jorge Morales (Grandview) 18:55.
Class 1A
Team trophies: Lakeside 111, King’s 136, Cascade 147, Medical Lake 158. Local: 13, Wapato 298.
Winner: Jamar Distel (Riverside) 15:00.
Locals: 28, Quinten Jones (Naches Valley) 17:41; 38, Vicente Medelez (Zillah) 17:50; 56, Cesar Loza (Wap) 18:06; 61, Hazen Jacob (Wap) 18:11; 79, Xavier Acevedo (Wap) 18:25; 83, Wyatt Clements (NV) 18:28; 88, Martin Brown (NV) 18:30; 97, Tysen Reed (Z) 18:35; 106, Mykel Cortes (NV) 18:43; 110, Adam Myers (Toppenish) 18:49; 116, Ethan Hamilton (Wap) 18:54; 148, Quintic Jacob (Wap) 20:01; 150, Oscar Loza (Wap) 20:02; 158, Quinn Hyde (Wap) 21:16.
Class 2B-1B
Team trophies: Liberty Bell 50, Pope John Paul II 96, Chewelah 107, St. George’s 115. Locals: 7, Goldendale 179.
Winner: Daniel Quintana (Ilwaco) 16:30.
Locals: 28, Alden Williams (Go) 17:56; 36, Isaac Call (Go) 18:04; 59, Brian Cortez (Mabton) 18:46; 61, Sean Henrikson (Go) 18:51; 74, Isaac Immel (Riverside Christian) 19:03; 78, Ivan Erland (Go) 19:09; 83, Stephen Pittman (Go) 19:19; 85, Orlando Isiordia (Granger) 19:21; 92, Jonathan Bustamante (Granger) 19:32; 100, Elliot Grindling (Go) 19:44; 111, Simon Grindling (Go) 21:47.
Ambulatory
Winner: Michael Johansen (Gig Harbor) 15:28.
Locals: 2, Julian Rivera (Davis) 16:29.
GIRLS
Class 4A
Team trophies: Eastlake 64, Lewis & Clark 104, Tahoma 110, Bellarmine Prep 128. Locals: 8, West Valley 232; 10, Eisenhower 271.
Winner: Ella Borsheim (BP) 17:51.
Locals: 9, Hannah Hilton (Ike) 18:54; 18, Katie Murdock (WV) 19:17; 20, Nicole Murdock (WV) 19:21; 30, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 19:34; 63, Olive Clark (Ike) 20:11; 74, Alyssa Arias Chavez (Ike) 20:27; 98, Kara Mickelson (Ike) 21:00; 103, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 21:05; 112, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 21:25; 117, Annette Figueroa (Ike) 21:32; 128, Brooke Bauer (WV) 21:53; 129, Ciera Reyes (Ike) 22:02; 142, Jessica Ridd (WV) 22:36; 144, Zoe Lindner (WV) 23:21.
Class 3A
Team trophies: Mead 114, Central Kitsap 155, Gig Harbor 162, Seattle Prep 167.
Winner: Macy Marquardt (Kennewick) 17:31.
Class 2A
Team trophies: Sehome 64, Anacortes 65, Washougal 125, Fort Vancouver 164. Locals: 5, Ellensburg 174; 14, Selah 300.
Winner: Jessica Frydenlund (Anacortes) 17:58.
Locals: 4, Kate Laurent (Ell) 18:36; 52, Elaine Joyce (Ell) 21:22; 56, Emma Beachy (Ell) 21:25; 60, Margaret Hudson (Ell) 21:28; 66, Kieryann Mattson (Se) 21:36; 80, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 21:55; 82, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 21:57; 84, Abigail Huri (Se) 22:00; 91, Avery Sarett (Se) 22:07; 96, Esther Selby (Ell) 22:09; 104, Phoebe Topper (Se) 22:18; 109, Yobi Ruark (Se) 22:24; 122, Isabella Escamilla (Se) 22:54; 124, Kahila Lopez (Se) 22:57.
Class 1A
Team trophies: Seton Catholic 52, Medical Lake 83, La Center 101, Bush 128. Local: 9, Naches Valley 191.
Winner: Alexis Leone (SC) 18:05.
Locals: 11, Brooke Miles (NV) 19:46; 17, Crystal Colin (Wapato) 20:05; Katrina Feriante (NV) 21:51; Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wap) 21:53; Allison Smith (NV) 22:20; Audrey Smith (NV) 22:23; Lily Simmons (Zillah) 22:51; Daphne Hernandez (Toppenish) 23:14; Vanessa Carriedo (Z) 23:57; Natalia Sanchez (T) 24:21; Kaylee Cooper (NV) 25:02; Brianna Littlebull (Wap) 25:02; Cambria Wright (NV) 25:33; Danika Feriante (NV) 26:36.
Class 2B-1B
Team trophies: Pope John Paul II 46, Liberty Bell 59, St. George’s 89, Garfield-Palouse 102.
Winner: Chloe Overberg (Asotin) 18:36.
