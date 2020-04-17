YAKIMA, Wash. — The class of 2020 won’t be able to play spring sports or enjoy the last few weeks of high school with friends, and plans for graduation ceremonies remain uncertain.
But while they stay at home to reduce the spread of COVID-19, schools across the country want to remind those senior athletes they’re not forgotten. Administrators turned on their stadium lights at 8:20 — 20:20 military time — for 20 minutes on Friday and encouraged supporters to drive by to show their appreciation.
“We just feel bad for everything the seniors are having to go through and the things they’re missing out on, so we want to find a way to recognize them and honor them,” Grandview athletic director Scott Parrish said, noting pictures and names of seniors would be put up on the new videoboard at Rich Leenhouts Stadium. “We were really looking forward to using the videoboard for soccer and football next fall, so this will be a way to let the kids have a look at that.”
Toppenish athletic director Brett Stauffer said lights would be turned on at the high school’s football stadium and the soccer field near the middle school, where the Wildcats won a 2A quarterfinal last spring. He’s also been spotlighting two seniors every day in an email that goes out to all of the district’s students and teachers.
West Valley’s display also featured flashing red lights on Zier Road from firefighters showing their support. They recognized cadet Gavin Gill, a WV senior who passed away last October.
Athletic directors Paul Stephens of Eisenhower and Jake Davis of Selah both saw plenty of cars pulled into the stadium parking lots when they turned on the lights for the first time last Friday. They’re encouraging drivers to show their support by honking horns while staying in cars to follow social distance guidelines.
Like many other schools, Granger AD Dave Pearson said the stadium will light up every Friday through at least the scheduled graduation date, which is June 5 for the Spartans. Zillah and Kittitas didn’t turn their lights on Friday but plan to participate later this spring.
The WIAA encouraged schools to stay safe while sharing photos and videos of their stadiums with the hashtag #BeTheLightWA either on social media or through an entry form at wiaa.com/FormEntry.aspx?ID=186.