How’s this for a meteoric rise: After 34-plus years of behaving myself, mostly, and staying squarely in my lane in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s sports department, I’m now the boss of it.
But with that shiny new title as sports editor, I’m hoping not too much will change for me.
That’s because I enjoy doing exactly what I’ve always done — primary beat coverage of the Valley’s high school sports scene. That’s what I was hired to do in 1987 and that’s what has kept my motor running through all these years with four previous sports editors.
Fortunately, YHR Executive Editor Greg Halling understands that about me and we’re on the same page — keep the old dog in the field and don’t entomb him in a cubicle. This has me excited that I can retain my longtime job description while taking on a few management chores.
Of course, as many of you loyal readers may be thinking, my timing for getting behind the wheel doesn’t lend itself to relaxed cruise control. There’s a fair bit of road rage out there and I get it.
Yes, our section is in transition to say the least. As I wrote in early September when we began fall sports, the YHR has shifted to off-site printing and that has moved up our evening deadlines considerably. You noticed how that moved more of our daily and national coverage to the online platform, especially with prep football, but as the weeks rolled along we found a rhythm to that season. We’ve never appreciated afternoon sports so much.
Now, with basketball and wrestling almost exclusively in the evening, we are trying to find a rhythm to this season. It isn’t easy and you’ve noticed that, too. Trust me, a lot of work is still being invested in daily prep coverage for the Valley and it’s all online at www.yakimaherald.com/sports. A huge thanks to our coaches and athletic directors for their assistance and understanding.
This is our ongoing challenge. But it doesn’t stop us from striving to be the best possible version that circumstances allow, and we still have so much content for both print and online.
I’ll be cranking up the first winter-season prep page next Friday and getting out to several games before the holiday break. Luke Thompson, on board for the last five years, continues to give us excellent reporting for colleges and high schools while anchoring Thursday’s outdoor coverage. And speaking of anchors, we have 18-year veteran Stephen Eastham, who manages the scoreboard content, Valley Sports Weekly and a variety of other duties.
In the coming months we also plan on hiring an assistant sports editor, an acknowledgement by management that I need all the help I can get. So very wise.
That’s ahead of us, but I want to wrap this up by looking back.
The YHR hasn’t needed a new sports editor for 17 years — rare longevity in this industry — because of Jerrel Swenning. A copy editor/page designer when he arrived here in 1998, Jerrel took over the department six years later and lifted our section to award-winning heights with its visual style and scope. I’m reminded of that each time I flip through previous issues or especially when I look something up in a past edition of our annual preseason football section.
Jerrel has stepped away to try new things, and while I want to prattle off a bunch of jokes about his time here, that would only drown out — as it always has — how I really feel. We were a great team in our little corner of the newsroom and he always had my back. A lot of memories are seared into our craniums, for better or worse, and it was all a pleasure.
We wish you the best, big fella. Try not to slip and fall into any mud puddles (sorry, couldn’t help it).
