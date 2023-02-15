The Central Washington Sportsmen Show will return to the Yakima SunDome from Feb. 24-26 after a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New owners Josh and Jennifer McClanathan hope to add new elements to bring in more outdoors enthusiasts, such as hikers, mountain bikers and climbers. They’ll still be working with former owners and friends, Merle and Bev Shuyler, to keep most of the show’s familiar features focused on hunting and fishing.
“I don’t know exactly what to expect, but I’m hoping people are wanting to get out and come back,” said Josh McClanathan, who grew up in Selah but is currently stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California while his wife, Jennifer, lives in Ritzville with their five kids. “We were really excited to take it over and buy it from (the Shuylers) and basically bring some fresh flavors.”
Those include a new main attraction, Corvallis-based Brad’s World Reptiles, owned by Brad Tylman. McClanathan said Tylman plans to bring an assortment of wild birds and reptiles including Al, an old alligator whose spent time with celebrities such as Steve Irwin and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Unlike past attractions, Brad’s World won’t put on any shows at set times. Instead, the animals will be out all day and anyone can stop by for a meet and greet or to learn more about the exhibit.
The show’s annual horn and antler competition will be back, along with the Northwest big game trophy antler display. Kids can once again enjoy fishing for trout at the Lunker Lake fishing pond — free on Sunday — as well as free air rifle and archery ranges.
McClanathan said last Friday he’d already secured vendors for all but four or five slots. Options may look a little different this year, particularly when it comes to businesses geared more towards camping and hiking.
“We actually got a lot of new guides, a lot of new smaller companies that have sprouted up in the last couple years,” McClanathan said. “Now they’re figuring out how to go to shows.”
He’s already secured commitments for next year from some manufacturers in the Sacramento area, although many of them already had plans this February. Eventually the McClanathans want to feature more gear related to survivalism and homesteading, a lifestyle they enjoyed in the past and may try again when Josh retires from the Air Force next year.
Some familiar experts plan to return for seminars and lessons, including Paul Anderson for flycasting demonstrations. A full fly tying clinic and seminar schedule can be found at jlmproductionsllc.com.
New marketplace tables will offer a chance to buy, sell or trade items with other outdoors enthusiasts. Tables cost $25 each day and can be reserved by emailing JLMProductions22@gmail.com.
The McClanathans both grew up in Selah, knew the Shuyler family well and attended the show every year since it started in 1989, except when Josh was gone on a deployment. He said they’re passionate about everything related to the outdoors and hope to bring their knowledge and experience to bring more of an all-inclusive environment to the SunDome, ideally drawing in even more attendees.
