YAKIMA, Wash. — The athletic fields at Sozo Sports of Central Washington look greener and better than ever while they sit empty until sports can safely return.
Executive director Greg Lybeck said maintenance continues to ensure they’ll be ready for soccer and football when the risk of COVID-19 subsides. Meanwhile, Sozo and the Yakima Sports Commission have joined many other businesses across the nation in cutting costs to try to survive with all their revenue-producing events canceled or postponed.
“I do think we’ve done a good job getting through it,” Lybeck said. “We’re still maintaining everything although everybody’s working 20 hours now or something.”
Sports commission director Rich Austin said their parent organization, Yakima Valley Tourism, keeps a running tally of losses from postponed or canceled sporting events as well as other big gatherings such as conventions and big businesses since March. At last check, Austin said those numbers showed more than 250 events and an estimated loss of $36 million for the local economy.
A normal summer schedule at Sozo would include seasons for soccer — both youth and adults — and flag football, not to mention a host of quincenearas typically held at the indoor facility. Sozo also lost the Duel in the Desert Lacrosse tournament in April, a 5K inflatable run in May, and a large soccer tournament set for June.
More cancellations appear inevitable with the Hot Shots 3-on-3 basketball tournament and the Dye Hard 5K both pushed back to late August at Sozo. Austin said those dates won’t work given the county’s current restrictions and the state’s “Safe Start” plan, but he’s not yet ruling out the possibility of holding two of the sports commission’s signature events at some point in 2020.
The WIAA’s already pushed back the fall season two weeks and is expected to make another announcement regarding high school sports on Wednesday. Austin said they’re still planning to host events such as the SunDome Volleyball Festival and the state volleyball tournaments for all classes except Class 2A until told otherwise.
Lost revenues won’t just come from a lack of event and admission fees with many sponsors also struggling through an economic downturn while Austin and Lybeck stay in contact to maintain those relationships. Sozo also didn’t get the money it would have earned through parking fees, which typically cost $5 for a daily pass.
It’s unclear what the future may hold with Yakima still mired in a modified Phase 1.5 and quickly approaching 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 179 deaths as of Friday. Lybeck’s hopeful the vast outdoor space at Sozo will allow for sports there sooner than elsewhere, and Austin’s eager to end this “surreal” sports silence just as soon as it’s safe.
“In a perfect world we’d be able to get our events in from a number of standpoints,” Austin said. “But really, we want to be able to give folks something to do.”
Slow return to normalcy
At some point most of the more than 500 sporting events held annually in the Yakima Valley will take place again, but Austin acknowledged that return will initially look a little different than usual.
Austin and Lybeck said it’s difficult to create any sort of specific plan, given how often the information and guidelines change. But when they can bring back sports, both men stressed the importance of following guidelines from the state and the Yakima Health District.
Sozo hopes to keep moving forward with its ambitious long-term plans, and Lybeck said recent conversations with the Yakima Pickleball Club could lead to memberships and six indoor courts at the current 13,500 square-foot indoor facility. The nonprofit’s goal of completing a 128,000 square-foot multisport facility for basketball, soccer, volleyball, wrestling and more won’t be affected by the pandemic, Lybeck said, noting the project’s timeline remains flexible and dependent on funding.
Fields at Sozo will be ready if any sort of fall soccer or football seasons can still be held, which Lybeck said could be more complicated with some of the summer leagues potentially interested in scheduling games. He’s stayed in touch with organizers such as Hector Vega of the Mexican League, who said in late May teams would be willing to play, even under modified rules, as soon as possible.
The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak continue to defy state orders to offer the Yakima Valley’s only competitive athletic contests against teams from throughout the region. Many other athletes and teams keep waiting in the wings and Austin expects plenty of people will jump at the opportunity to compete again, although he expects some to take a more cautious approach so long as the deadly virus doesn’t disappear.
“I think you’re going to see some people really happy to get back,” Austin said. “I think you’ll see some rules everyone’s going to have to follow to stay safe and healthy.”