New stadium lighting should allow Sozo Sports Complex to add to an ever-expanding schedule, especially during the winter’s shorter days.
State Commerce grant funding of $450,000 paid for four 50-foot-, 14-bulb stadium light poles on all four turf fields at the large complex just southwest of the Yakima Air Terminal. Sozo invited Sen. Curtis King (R-Yakima), who helped secure nearly $1 million of grant money that also went toward road and fence improvements, to officially turn on the lights Thursday night.
The first night practices immediately followed the ceremony, according to SPD&G Advertising president Kelly Gasseling, a member of Sozo’s Board of Directors. She said several organizations have expressed an interest in lights to make night games and practices possible and she’s expecting a busy 2022.
“There’s definitely been a pent-up demand for the kids to get outside and play and get some exercise,” Gasseling said. “It’s a great location. There’s a ton of field space. There’s a ton of parking.”
Games and practices are held on the fields mostly for soccer, football and lacrosse, which will restart its high school league for teams from throughout the region in February. Even with COVID-19 restrictions on activities, the fields served multiple high school football camps and 7-on-7 events for the first time and even an exhibition college soccer match between Gonzaga and Seattle University last January.
Sozo also features 11 grass fields as well as a 13,500 indoor facility for volleyball, pickleball and other sports. The fields are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.