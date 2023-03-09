Washington State's Sarah Silvernail, a three-sport star at Eisenhower in 1990 and 1991 as a freshman and sophomore, was inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor last week during the women's conference basketball tournament in Las Vegas.
The timing couldn't have been better with the Cougars winning the program's best Pac-12 tournament championship the next day.
Silvernail, the Pac-10 overall athlete of the year in 1996, was a two-time All-American for WSU who set records for career kills (1,848), single season kills (649), and most kills in a match (39). She was named to the USA National Team and spent the summer in Colorado Springs training for the 2000 Olympic Games. Silvernail had professional career both domestically and overseas and was inducted into the Washington State Hall of Fame in 2001.
As a sophomore at Eisenhower, Silvernail led the Cadets to the Class AAA state volleyball title in 1990, helped Ike earn a sixth-place state trophy in basketball and medaled in two events in the 1991 state track and field meet. She finished high school at Fife.
The Pac-12's 2023 induction class, which included one from each school, was the first ever all-female class in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX.
Silvernail was recently married to Eisenhower and Notre Dame graduate Pat Leahy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.