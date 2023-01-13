ZILLAH — Sports and coaching always went hand-in-hand at the Mengarelli household, which produced three standout athletes at Granger High School.
Italia Quigley recalled how her parents often coached their youth teams, and one of her two older brothers, Mario Mengarelli, began thinking of a career as a coach in junior high. Along with their older brother, all-state football player Riley Mengarelli, they always turned everything into a competition, even outside of athletics.
“From a board game to anything,” Quigley said. “Christmas dinners. It’s all or nothing every time.”
That’s a mindset they’ve enjoyed sharing with young athletes while climbing up the coaching ranks and settling into roles as leaders of two Lower Valley basketball programs. Zillah promoted Mario Mengarelli from assistant to head coach at the 1A boys powerhouse after Doug Burge retired in 2016, and Quigley took over at Mabton last summer following longtime coach Chris McCallum’s departure for the same job at Sunnyside.
Finding their roles
Quigley never thought much about coaching as a four-year starter and all-state honorable mention basketball player for the Spartans as a senior in 2011.
She also played volleyball and tennis before going on to play basketball at Centralia and spent some time as Zillah’s head tennis coach, replacing Mario Mengarelli. A few years as an assistant to Brandie Valadez at Zillah got Quigley into coaching basketball, and she’s also joined Mengarelli in leading the Mighty Leopards youth basketball program for the last three years.
Along with tennis, Mengarelli also coached football and baseball as an assistant before finding success with the Leopards’ boys basketball program. The SCAC West basketball player of the year as a junior guard during the 2006-07 season won state titles in two of his first three years after taking over the top job.
“Absorbing good teams and programs is great,” said Mengarelli, a Central Washington grad who played one year of safety for the Wildcats’ football team. “It’s rough for guys I know in the coaching world and they go somewhere where it’s not set up and they have to build it from the ground up.”
Mabton didn’t reach the heights that Zillah did in 2011, 2012 and 2014, but Quigley knows she didn’t step into a massive rebuilding job, either. The Vikings reached four of the past six 2B state tournaments, highlighted by a third-place finish in 2016.
They’ve gone winless in Spokane since then, and Quigley’s set her sights on playing for state titles. She helped Granger reach that pinnacle at the SunDome twice during her prep career, and she said losses to Seattle Christian in 2009 followed by Freeman in 2010 only strengthen her desire to return as a coach.
“When I played in those we had Wapato, Toppenish, Zillah, everybody was supporting Granger,” said Quigley, a fifth-grade teacher at Zillah Intermediate School for the past seven years. “So hopefully I can bring that culture to Mabton to just, everybody’s behind us once we get there.”
Mengarelli boasts a record of 142-14, never missing a state tournament while capturing third and sixth-place trophies to go along with his two championships. He’s continued Zillah’s tradition of explosive, high-flying offenses and tried to instill more discipline on defense, something he acknowledges has had varying degrees of success.
Teaching toughness
Mengarelli and Quigley never possessed size advantages over their opponents, so it’s no surprise they teach their players to rely on much more than just physical attributes or natural talent.
Maximum effort and a toughness Mengarelli said some modern athletes lack are requirements for the Leopards (3-0 SCAC West, 10-1 overall), something they often learn through repeated running at practice. That conditioning also prepares them for an exciting, up-tempo style shared by the Vikings (4-1, 9-5), who Quigley always wants to play with a chip on their shoulders just like she did as a 5-foot-4 guard.
“I never said anything on the court,” Quigley said. “I just let my playing time do the talking for me, so I try to instill that in all of my girls. You don’t need the extra anything.”
She’s studied some of the game’s best coaches, especially legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma. Other influences had a more direct relationship to Quigley, including Centralia’s Shane Schutz — now the principal at Colfax — as well as her middle school and high school coach at Granger, Andy Affholter.
Mengarelli praises the teachings of Burge and Granger’s former high school coach, Dave Gibb, but emphasizes a philosophy of stealing ideas from any coaches he knows. That includes his sister, and the two siblings both watch and discuss each other’s teams whenever possible as they try to find ways to improve.
They’re also focused on mentoring players beyond the basketball court, building relationships outside of the gym that Quigley hopes will lead players to invest in the program. Mengarelli keeps in touch with former players through a group chat and always lobbies hard for those who want to compete in college, even if he’s not always effective.
“It’s hard because I’m always so biased,” said Mengarelli, a P.E. teacher at Zillah’s Hilton Elementary and the intermediate school. “It’s frustrating, but I go out there and try. I’ve got to do it for my guys to try to get them that next opportunity.”
The two coaches are both gearing up for meaningful games Friday night, starting with Mabton’s trip to Granger for Quigley’s first game against her alma mater at 6 p.m. Then at 7:30 p.m. in Toppenish, Mengarelli and Leopards will try to end a three-game losing streak against the Wildcats in a matchup of the SCAC West’s top two teams.
