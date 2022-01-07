After three years at Minnesota, Shea Rubright is returning to her home state to continue her collegiate volleyball career.
The West Valley graduate and prep All-American recently entered the transfer portal and Washington State announced on Friday the signing of the 6-foot-5 middle blocker.
Rubright will join the Cougars for the spring semester and still has two years of eligibility.
“We are thrilled that Shea is coming home and will be a part of the Cougar volleyball family,” said WSU coach Jen Greeny. “She will be a great asset to our team and the Pullman community.”
Last fall, Rubright was part of a 22-9 Minnesota team that reached the elite eight of the NCAA national tournament. Limited by some missed time with injuries, she still played in 19 matches and produced 39 kills and 45 blocks, including six-block efforts against Northwestern on Oct. 13 and Ohio State on Nov. 4.
During the spring season, which was postponed from the fall of 2020, Rubright played in 13 matches, starting 12, and contributed 36 kills and 51 blocks. In her first collegiate start, she had nine kills in a five-set match against Purdue. As a freshman in the fall of 2019, Rubright played in 27 sets and made her college debut against Florida State.
Rubright was stellar in the classroom at Minnesota, having earned All-Big Ten academic honors in 2020 and 2021.
At West Valley, Rubright was a two-time CBBN player of the year, amassed nearly 1,000 career kills, and led the Rams to the Class 4A state title in 2018.
Washington State is coming off a 20-12 season that saw the Cougars qualify for the NCAA tournament. After a sweep over Northern Colorado, WSU fell to fifth-seeded Baylor.
Greeny, who just finished her 11th season as head coach, was a middle blocker for the Cougars from 1995 to 1998 and was a prep standout at Davenport. She was the Pac-12 coach of the year in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.